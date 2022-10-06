Read full article on original website
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
Report: The State and Science of Value-Based Care
– Providers believe 96% of payment is now value-based in some capacity, and 58% believe their EHR vendor won’t be able to support the data strategies required to thrive under value-based care, according to a new study conducted by Morning Consult and Innovaccer. – The 37-page national research study...
Epic Launches Life Sciences Program with Clinical Trial Matchmaking
– Epic launches Life Sciences program, expanding its work to bring together the disconnected parts of healthcare. – The Epic Life Sciences program is built to help providers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers recruit research participants, expand clinical trial access to underrepresented communities, and speed up the development of new therapies.
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
New athenahealth Research Finds that Telehealth Fills Care Gaps
– Increased usage of telehealth, driven by COVID-19, not only remains substantially above pre-pandemic levels but has also emerged as both a key diagnostic tool and treatment vehicle, according to new research from athenahealth. – The findings, announced today by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for...
Can the Adoption of Healthcare Technology Keep Up With the Pace of Innovation?
The disruption of the healthcare industry is continuing at a frenetic pace. As reported in a World Economic Forum article, $44 billion was pumped into medical innovations in 2021. Experts expect this influx to continue, all with the hopes of bringing machine learning, artificial intelligence, telehealth, and other technological and digital advancements and processes to both medical professionals and the people they serve.
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
Rockley Photonics Develops Smaller, Powerful Chip for Health Wearables
– Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, recently announced that it has developed what it believes to be the world’s first micro-transfer-printed (mTP) silicon-photonics-based laser for commercial applications. – This groundbreaking achievement is expected to allow Rockley to further increase the...
BrightInsight & bioMérieux Partner to Develop Clinical Digital Solution for Diagnostics
– BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Epic Integrates with Milliman MedInsight for its Value-Based Performance Management Module
– Epic forms strategic partnership with Milliman MedInsight to offer advanced analytics to Epic customers. – As part of the strategic partnership, Milliman MedInsight will integrate with Epic’s new Value-Based Performance Management module. – Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology...
Galileo Integrates with Elation Health EHR to Maximize Value-Based Contracts
– Galileo, a tech-enabled primary care provider seeing patients in all 50 states, today announced a partnership to roll out Elation Health’s EHR. – Through the Elation Health application programming interface (API), Galileo clinicians are now seamlessly able to automate and customize alerts at the point of care to maximize their value-based contracts.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Launches Telemedicine Platform
– Today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announced it has collaborated with Accenture and Microsoft over the last 12 months to help develop and refine MSK Telemedicine. MSK Telemedicine was created to provide patients access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future, allows MSK patients and families to virtually interact with their entire care team, seamlessly replicating an in-clinic visit.
Heal Launches Full Service Personal Healthcare Assistant, Renee
– Renee, the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate the burdens of healthcare, today announced the nationwide rollout of its platform. – Heal, Renee unifies the healthcare experience in a long overdue effort to give Americans, especially the aging population, the help...
3M, Epicore Biosystems, Innovize Partner to Scale Sweat-Sensing Wearable Tech
– Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced a new collaboration with 3M’s Health Care Business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical products and solutions, and Innovize Inc. (Innovize), a custom medical device manufacturer.
Digital Health Adoption Reaches New Heights Among Physicians
– Physicians are increasingly seeing the advantages of digital health solutions since 2016 when the American Medical Association (AMA) first investigated the motivations, requirements, and uses of digital health technology among physicians. – New AMA digital health research released today shows increased rates of digital health adoption among physicians, provides...
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
Intelerad Acquires Life Image to Expand Global Open Image Exchange Network
– Today, Intelerad, a global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of Life Image, one of the largest image exchange networks of curated clinical and imaging data. – The acquisition, which closely follows Intelerad’s recent deal with PenRad Technologies, Inc. and acquisition of cloud imaging leader Ambra...
