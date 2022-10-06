Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?
Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
NME
Joey Ramone’s estate sells singer’s publishing rights for £9million
The estate of late Ramones singer Joey Ramone have sold a stake of his publishing rights for $10million (£8.9m). The sale comes as part of a new partnership between the Primary Wave Music publishing group and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal...
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
(NEXSTAR) – The lyrics of “Monster Mash” are a bit fantastical, to say the least. The song clearly isn’t based on factual events, so any logical fallacies or gaps in continuity are easily forgiven. The background vocals, though, are undoubtedly out-of-place, even for a novelty song...
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Revealed George Harrison’s ‘Innate Talent’
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs written by George Harrison. George said the song was complex on an instrumental level.
Kerrang
Poppy: “People are always trying to get ahead as opposed to living, it takes a lot of work to fight to be in the present”
Poppy is a shapeshifter. She flits from project to project in a state of constant metamorphosis, leaving no clue as to what sort of sounds she might explore next. 2017 debut Poppy Computer was a techy smorgasbord of glittery proto-hyperpop, while 2018’s Am I A Girl? veered between sugary electropop sheen and much harsher territory.
Kristin Cavallari Shares Beachy Photos From 'Spiritual Journey' in Mexico
Kristin Cavallari decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to relax and detox in Mexico—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The 35-year-old shared photos from her vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico with her best friend Justin Anderson on Instagram, opening up in the caption about how healing it has been.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Brooklyn Venue Elsewhere Fires Employee Who Allegedly Assaulted Pink Siifu
On Tuesday (October 4), Lex Records hosted its 20th anniversary party at the Brooklyn concert venue Elsewhere. Following the event, Pink Siifu claimed that he was assaulted by a member of venue security. The Alabama-born rapper, who was scheduled to perform at the show, took to social media to describe the alleged incident and post photos of his injuries.
Kiss the Ring
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
Take Me to Your Leader
Alright, this is how it is. You don't know it yet, but this is your favorite album of the summer. Shit, of this whole foul, corporate-owned, Republican-approved year of our lord, two thousand and three. What MF Doom can do is on par with anyone you can name off the top of your clever, underground noggin', and he most likely does it better. Never mind that his re-entry into the game, Operation: Doomsday, was a masterstroke of genre-shaming samples and beats that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kool Keith's otherworldly approach to hip-hop (while keeping in touch with the asphalt, and digging a little deeper, one finger on the trigger and the other checking the TV Guide for B-movies on cable). Heads will be discovering that album for the next ten years, and it'll still sound fresh. So: What to do when you've dropped a classic and carved your name in granite after returning to the scene?
Entergalactic
Kid Cudi doesn’t plan to rap forever. In recent interviews, the 38-year-old has doubted the likelihood of performing beyond his forties (“Like, my name is Kid Cudi,” he told Esquire). Although he wouldn’t be the first rapper to tease retirement without following through, Cudi has spent the last few years like an artist plotting an exit strategy, diversifying his portfolio with a spate of acting, writing, and directing projects. He’s finding some success. Earlier this year he gave a charismatic supporting turn in Ti West’s horror hit X, which along with its prequel Pearl was produced by Cudi’s production company Mad Solar.
‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Documentary Details a Rock Rebirth in the New Millennium
Caught somewhere between a post-9/11, pre-social media era, New York City saw a rock renaissance in the early 2000s with The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Rapture, and LCD Soundsystem at the forefront. Now, a documentary, titled Meet Me in the Bathroom, is detailing that rebirth in never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive band interviews.
