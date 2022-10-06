ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

Back to the B floor

There is nothing louder than the embarrassment of one’s rainy, rubber-soled shoes squeaking on the B floor of Firestone Library. But there I was, breaking the sacred silence, as I ventured to my new locker with the first two books out of the dozens I requested for my thesis research. Somehow, despite the self-conscious embarrassment of my sonorous shoes, it was in that moment of carrying my books and battling the dial lock for the first of many times to come, that I finally found a sense of calm and stability this fall.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Field hockey crushes Monmouth to close out non-conference play

On Wednesday, the Princeton women’s field hockey team (8–4, 2–0 Ivy) finished their non-league play with an outstanding performance against the Monmouth Hawks (4–7, 1–1 Colonial). Aggressive play from the Tigers earned them a 6–1 win to carry them toward the end of their season.
PRINCETON, NJ

