Hometown hero Jen Lilley to star in two Great American Family holiday filmsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Envision Center offers free mental health counselingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Red Wolf Exhibit is back at Mill Mountain ZooCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke police seeking information about a juvenile who was shot on Hoover Street Saturday and later diedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke and introduces QuinceañeraCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
Israel Abanikanda Sets Pitt Rushing Record vs. Virginia Tech
The Pitt Panthers record books need to be updated.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How to Watch: Pitt Hosts Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium
Pitt will host Virginia Tech tomorrow afternoon in the hopes of getting back to .500 in ACC play and, in the long term, getting back to Charlotte, N.C. for the conference championship. Virginia Tech is making the trip to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2020, after hosting Pitt at...
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-3; Pittsburgh 3-2 An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
WSLS
Salem defeats Pulaski Co., 49-14
SALEM, Va. – The Spartans have flown away with many successful missions – they’ve won ten state titles so far. On Friday, the Spartans had their minds set on getting yet another River Ridge District Crown. It was back and forth early in the game, but Salem’s...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
WSLS
Second annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit a success in Botetourt
TROUTVILLE, Va. – Golfers gathered for a good cause in Botetourt County Thursday. The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit sold out for the second year in a row with 37 teams competing. It was held to honor the memory of Kip Nininger, a standout two-time Virginia state champion...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Great-horned owls
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Great-horned owls are getting a new chance at life after their habitat was destroyed. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in the owls to care for them after their mother left them behind. Center officials say a renesting was attempted, but the owls were...
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSLS
Bald Eagle dies after being hit by driver in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. The Bald Eagle that was hit by a car in Giles County on Friday has died, according to Sabrina with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The eagle was taken to the center after the incident, and according to center staff,...
WSLS
Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours
ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSLS
Radford Highlanders Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Radford, Va – The 2022 Radford Highlanders Festival is taking place this Saturday. The festival is back and celebrating a big milestone of 25 years. The festival’s main focus is to celebrate Scot-Irish heritage and culture. This is a chance for descendants of area clans and societies to showcase their family’s heritage.
WSLS
Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
WSLS
New therapy dog at Falling Branch Elementary stealing hearts
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School get quite the treat when Summer the therapy dog comes to school. Summer took over as the school’s therapy dog for this school year. She and her owner, Nina, come to the building each Monday and Friday to meet with students and give the kids some extra love.
