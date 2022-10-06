Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
fox26houston.com
Jury seated in retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong, Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as a teen
HOUSTON - Opening arguments in the retrial for Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, Jr., who is accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home back in 2016, will begin on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. That's after a jury was seated on Thursday afternoon. A...
Teen suspect deemed a 'terror' to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in NE Harris Co., judge rules
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is said to have terrorized the neighborhood he lived in before killing 20-year-old Francisco Orozco in 2021, records state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
mocomotive.com
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
fox26houston.com
2 teens among 3 arrested after chase with Houston police in stolen car
HOUSTON - A total of three young men were arrested overnight Saturday after Houston police linked them to a carjacking. It all began after officers with the Houston PD found a car reported stolen out of the Harris County Precinct 4 area but did not give exact details on the location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13-year-old arrested after bullied Humble ISD 8th grader with autism breaks arm
A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault, accused of hitting a boy with autism and causing him to break his arm, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. “I kind of accepted I’m not going to make them stop,” Carson, an eighth grader at Humble ISD, said....
fox26houston.com
Juan Delacruz Trial: Opening statements begin for Baytown PD officer shooting, killing Pamela Turner
BAYTOWN, Texas - Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who shot and killed a woman outside her apartment in May 2019. Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant with a deadly weapon. Investigators say Pamela Turner, a Black woman, was...
fox26houston.com
20-year-old repeat offender asks lame duck criminal district court judge to sentence him to probation
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - July 13, 2019, 15-year-old Jordon Angel was shot to death at an apartment in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress. "First of all, he was my baby," said Jordon's mother Kimberly Booker-Angel. A then 17-year-old Zaylyn Cooks told police the shooting was an accident. He was...
Comments / 4