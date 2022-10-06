ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him

HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HOUSTON, TX

