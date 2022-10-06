On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO