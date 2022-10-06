Read full article on original website
KDRV
Missing Josephine County resident found safe
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A missing 21-year old woman from Josephine County has been found safe and is doing well according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. According to police Amaya Maria Lopez was initially last seen on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area.
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac
SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
Grants Pass man arrested after chasing and intentionally crashing his car
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested Wednesday after chasing a car through Grants Pass, and then intentionally crashing his vehicle into the car he was chasing. At around 6:12 p.m. on October 5, Grants Pass police officers responded to a call of a car crash on SW Greenwood Avenue near Westholm Park.
Medford man sentenced to federal prison
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office. Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday...
Negligent owner of Grants Pass dog daycare arrested, charged with 37 crimes
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — The owner of a dog daycare in Grants Pass has been arrested for numerous crimes, including abandoning dogs, cats, horses, sheep and having an unlawful cannabis grow on his property. Court records show that owner of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, Joseph Larue, has been arrested and is...
Man hit and killed in crash near Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a car near Yreka early Wednesday morning. According to CHP, Fairchild Medical Center notified law enforcement of a potentially major injury vehicle crash that took place on Mill Creek Road, south of Greenhorn Rd. The Medical Center confirmed that...
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black-Market Grows
Outdoor Growing Season Winding Down; Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) was busy this September serving black-market cannabis search warrants throughout Jackson County while the outdoor growing season winds down. Last month, IMET seized 10,570 marijuana plants, and 4,020 lbs. of processed cannabis from three separate properties. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected. IMET also assisted Oregon State Police with three warrants and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with one.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
