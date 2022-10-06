ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

By Rhea Jha, David Sorensen
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acLvv_0iNuqqFA00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

Where is violent crime happening in the Twin Tiers?

According to EPD, the victim is currently hospitalized due to the gunshot wounds but reports that their injuries are non-life threatening.

Several witnesses reported hearing 2-gun shots that were directed toward the woman’s vehicle, which corresponds with the two-bullet holes located in the victim’s vehicle. There were also reports of some people wearing dark clothing running through backyards shortly after this shooting. It is believed that this was not a random act of violence, and the persons possibly know each other.

EPD says the shooter is not in custody at this time, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the event is urged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

House Sprayed with Bullets on Elmira's East Side

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police responded last night to reports of gun shots in the area of Linden Pl. and Oak St. In Elmira. Reports of the shooting started coming in around 11:15 p.m., but when officers arrived on scene, they could not locate anyone injured or suspects. According...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested After Burglary in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested three people after a report of a burglary in progress. According to EPD, the incident took place at the 500 block of West Water Street. Police say they learned from a tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc
explore venango

One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
WOLF

Police search for Walmart theft suspect

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY - WOLF — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts and is currently on the lookout for one suspect. Police say that on September 22nd, the pictured male suspect removed a drone and pudding valued at $264 from the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre, Bradford County.
SAYRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ithaca Voice

Robbery leaves one injured as police search for two suspects

ITHACA, N.Y.—Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a beating and robbery on West State Street Wednesday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police Department Sgt. Mary Orsaio, police responded to the 300 block of West State Street, where one victim told them that they had been attacked and robbed by two people.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State

On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman

Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
MILLPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights man arrested on obstruction charge

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department. Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy