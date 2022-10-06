ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde fires officer hired while under investigation for school shooting response

By Jenny Wagnon Courts
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15753D_0iNupwZj00

A police officer who was hired by the Uvalde school district despite being under investigation for her conduct during the school massacre while with the Texas Department of Public Safety has now been fired.

The school district said in a letter Thursday that Crimson Elizondo had been fired effective immediately. The decision to hire Elizondo drew outrage from parents' of victims of the May 24 school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 elementary school students.

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo," the school district wrote in the letter. "We sincerely apologize to the victim's families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused."

MORE: Officers who 'failed' Uvalde children in massacre allowed to continue working this fall

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi, was killed at Robb Elementary, said the district was right to fire Elizondo, but said she shouldn't have been hired in the first place.

"As the school district that I send my children off to, I expect them to be vetted," Rubio told ABC News.

"I applied at Whataburger and had [a] more thorough interview," she added. "I don't understand why she herself would apply for this job. And I also don't understand why the school district would hire her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJxRO_0iNupwZj00
Uvalde CISD Police Department - PHOTO: Crimson Elizondo, a former Uvalde School District Police Officer and former Texas State Trooper, is pictured in an undated official portrait.

ABC News confirmed Wednesday that Elizondo, a former Texas state trooper now under investigation for her conduct in responding to the Uvalde school shooting rampage, was among the new officers hired for the Uvalde school district police department -- the same force that has come under fire for the bungled response to the massacre.

The news was first reported by CNN .

Elizondo was the first member of the Texas Department of Public Safety to enter the hallway at Robb Elementary School after the shooter gained entry. The trooper did not bring her rifle or vest into the school, according to the results of an internal review by DPS that was detailed to ABC News.

As a result of potential failure to follow standard procedures, the trooper was among seven DPS personnel whose conduct is now being investigated by the agency's inspector general . The seven have been suspended, however, by Elizondo resigning from DPS to work for the Uvalde schools she is no longer subject to any internal discipline or penalties. Her conduct -- if found to be in violation of law or policy -- would be included in the final report from the DPS IG.

City of Uvalde via AP - PHOTO: This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas DPS said Thursday it sent a memo to the Uvalde school district on July 28, which was transmitted on a secure law enforcement network on Aug. 1, saying that Elizondo was under investigation by the DPS inspector general.

On that day, Lt. Miguel Hernandez of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department confirmed in writing: "Got it, thank you so much, MRH." Hernandez took over control of the department after maligned former Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired .

The Uvalde school district did not say when Elizondo was hired, but they said at a school board meeting on Aug. 8 that "four officers have been recommended for hire." It's unclear if Elizondo was one of them.

Neither Hernandez nor the district spokeswoman have responded to requests for comment.

MORE: Uvalde families continue camping out at district office as they demand suspensions for officers

About two dozen family members of victims had gathered outside the school district administration building before sunrise Thursday with signs to protest Elizondo's hiring.

Some families of the victims have joined to form a group called Lives Robbed. In a statement Wednesday, the group said: "We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's (UCISD) decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring puts into question the credibility and thoroughness of UCISD's HR and vetting practices. And it confirms what we have been saying all along: UCISD has not and is not in the business of ensuring the safety of our children at school."

The statement continues: "We cannot trust the decisions that have been made in regard to the safety of our schools. Therefore, we are calling for all UCISD officers to be suspended, pending the conclusion of the investigation by JPPI Investigations LLC. The results of this investigation must be released to the families of the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting, as well as to the public. Our families have been calling for accountability, and we deserve transparency and justice at the state, local and federal levels. Our children have been taken from us. We will not stop fighting until we have answers and we ensure the safety of the children in our community is the top priority."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgSrI_0iNupwZj00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Kimberly Rubio told ABC News Thursday, "I think that the first step is investigating these officers. Putting them on suspension while you do so. Making sure that you're hiring the right people. Making sure your doors are locked, making sure the gates are up."

Despite Elizondo's firing, Rubio said, "I'm very frustrated. It's never-ending. We'll never move on, but we still deserve transparency -- accountability, justice. Nobody's helping us."

MORE: Uvalde parents enter 2nd week of protest outside school district office

Questions were also raised about the district's pre-hiring vetting of Arredondo, who has been blamed for much of the bungled shooting response. He had been demoted in a previous job, and critics contend that work history was not taken into account when the district hired him to run its police force.

The practice of police officers switching jobs and jurisdictions despite concerns raised in prior posts has become a concern nationally. Some have called for the creation of national standards and databases that would enable prospective employers to learn quickly whether a cop has anything potentially disqualifying in their employment history.

ABC News' Patrick Linehan, Ishmael Estrada and Olivia Osteen contributed to this report.

Comments / 18

Jon Garrett
5d ago

There needs to be a Federal law regarding hiring fired officers, officers who quit to avoid being fired and offers with a history of misconduct.They should be banned for life from any other law enforcement position.

Reply(4)
11
Related
CBS19

East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
ABC News

School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking

A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas Dps#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Whataburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
KOLD-TV

Police surround South Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4. The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there. KOLD...
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

863K+
Followers
183K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy