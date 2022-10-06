Read full article on original website
Related
Colts Announce Official Decision On Running Back Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines' day in Denver has already come to an end. The Indianapolis Colts announced just moments ago that running back Nyheim Hines is being "ruled out" for the rest of tonight's game. Hines came up "wobbly" after getting hit during the Colts' first offensive possession. The ...
Travis Kelce Talks Retirement, a New Venture With His Brother, His Mount Rushmore of Tight Ends, and More (Exclusive)
Travis Kelce spoke with Sportscasting on a variety of topics. The post Travis Kelce Talks Retirement, a New Venture With His Brother, His Mount Rushmore of Tight Ends, and More (Exclusive) appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT
Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...
5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Games
Here are the best games ever played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
Comments / 0