Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO