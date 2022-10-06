ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church

HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

FitFest, Plant Sales, Potters Market, More Fall Festivals, Pink Cupcake Walk, Diwali Carnival and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/6)

The shift from a hot, humid summer over to chilly fall days seems to have hit the Charlotte area a little faster this year – and with it comes plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Exercise your green thumb, catch a scary show, celebrate Cinema Week, shop local artisans, show your dog a little love and much more this week in the Queen City!
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
cn2.com

E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
FORT LAWN, SC
Niner Times

Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is detrimental to our community

Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Update: Drowning off Brigadoon

[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
secretcharlotte.co

A Full Hunter’s Moon Will Light Up Charlotte’s Night Sky This Weekend

As always, astronomy lovers and moon gazers, this one is for you. An incredible full Hunter’s Moon is set to shine brightly this Sunday. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon nickname stems from the autumnal equinox and when Native Americans turned to October’s full Moon as a sign to prepare for the winter months ahead by hunting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
