Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church
HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chicago native launches food truck business in Charlotte, inspiring others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man followed his dream of becoming his own boss by starting a food truck, and now he is inspiring others to follow their dreams too. Millions of people quit their jobs in 2021 to pursue other interests. A Charlotte resident left a corporate job...
Chester neighbors enjoy a weekly game of Bingo
The state handles the lottery, but nonprofits can run raffles and bingo with a license.
scoopcharlotte.com
FitFest, Plant Sales, Potters Market, More Fall Festivals, Pink Cupcake Walk, Diwali Carnival and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/6)
The shift from a hot, humid summer over to chilly fall days seems to have hit the Charlotte area a little faster this year – and with it comes plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Exercise your green thumb, catch a scary show, celebrate Cinema Week, shop local artisans, show your dog a little love and much more this week in the Queen City!
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Residents are Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month
Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade. New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned. The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar […]
cn2.com
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Niner Times
Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is detrimental to our community
Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.
Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
corneliustoday.com
Update: Drowning off Brigadoon
[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Heavy traffic at Charlotte Douglas leads to significant delays
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over massive traffic slowdowns Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At around 4:30 p.m., long lines could be seen on the lower-level roadway. Airport officials are advising people to arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to significant delays....
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. •Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Union Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. •Monthly Member Luncheon. Tuesday, October 18th, 11:30am-1pm Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. 7500 Olde Sycamore Dr, Charlotte, NC...
secretcharlotte.co
A Full Hunter’s Moon Will Light Up Charlotte’s Night Sky This Weekend
As always, astronomy lovers and moon gazers, this one is for you. An incredible full Hunter’s Moon is set to shine brightly this Sunday. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon nickname stems from the autumnal equinox and when Native Americans turned to October’s full Moon as a sign to prepare for the winter months ahead by hunting.
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
