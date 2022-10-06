Read full article on original website
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
Outrage follows controversial NC firing of special needs Wendy’s employee
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
Halloween Family Fun
MINT HILL, NC – Now that we’ve flipped our calendars to October and temperatures have dropped into the 70s, it’s time to get ready for Halloween! Here’s a look at some of the family-friendly Halloween activities happening throughout October in Mint Hill and the surrounding areas.
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
QC Checklist: Fall Festival events for the weekend
First up, The Inaugural Charlotte Chalk Art Festival will host a street chalk art competition Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen, Cindy Burns
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway. 15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom...
Some Union County parents upset over gender-neutral casting of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools (UCPS) are responding to parents who are taking issue with a gender-neutral casting for an upcoming musical. The initial outcry has brought other hot-button issues to the surface also, which caused a protest to be held on Thursday at the school's cafeteria.
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year
As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
