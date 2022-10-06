WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption! ”. Hello! My name is Kingsley and I am a 5 & a-half-year-old American Bulldog/Staffie mix. I am around 75 pounds and am housetrained. I have been told that I am both the sweetest and goofiest guy! I love attention from people and going on walks (I’ll be honest here – I prefer short walks as I am a bit of a couch potato). A Kong with some peanut butter makes me the happiest guy in the world. I only bark when someone I don’t know is nearby, I like to keep my family safe like that. I mostly just love to be near my people. I am looking for a human companion who would like to have a chill guy like me to keep them company. A home with a fence would be great, but not completely necessary if you’d take me on a few short walks each day. I also prefer a home with no young kids or other pets.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO