Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Kingsley
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption! ”. Hello! My name is Kingsley and I am a 5 & a-half-year-old American Bulldog/Staffie mix. I am around 75 pounds and am housetrained. I have been told that I am both the sweetest and goofiest guy! I love attention from people and going on walks (I’ll be honest here – I prefer short walks as I am a bit of a couch potato). A Kong with some peanut butter makes me the happiest guy in the world. I only bark when someone I don’t know is nearby, I like to keep my family safe like that. I mostly just love to be near my people. I am looking for a human companion who would like to have a chill guy like me to keep them company. A home with a fence would be great, but not completely necessary if you’d take me on a few short walks each day. I also prefer a home with no young kids or other pets.”
Dr. King Focuses On Safe Space At Pet Grief Group Meetings
CHARLOTTE – Two weeks ago, we introduced you to Dr. Clarice King, our newest counselor who leads our morning monthly online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring part 2 of our interview with her. Please stay tuned for part 3 next week!. Dr. Bonilla: What is...
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
