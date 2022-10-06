D65 expands teacher residency program and introduces teacher apprenticeship program to strengthen community impact

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
ccc.edu
Wright College President David Potash Joins National Think Tank Working Toward Stronger Communities
This week, Wilbur Wright College President David Potash was selected to join a think tank with other higher education leaders nationwide focused on the role colleges and universities have in building inclusive, thriving communities. On October 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus money
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Daily Northwestern
NUGW kicks off card-signing campaign, announces affiliation with United Electric Workers
After six years of grassroots organizing and building community support, Northwestern University Graduate Workers launched its formal union drive at a Thursday rally. The organization announced that 95% of its members have voted to affiliate with United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. More than 300 NUGW members and...
nadignewspapers.com
Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards
Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites
The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Pride adopts park, provides place of solidarity for LGBTQIA+ community
Decked out in rain ponchos and rainbow gear, a crowd of onlookers cheered as members of Evanston Pride snipped a glittery ribbon Thursday night, marking the official adoption of the city’s first Pride Park. Evanston Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city’s LGBTQIA+ community, recently adopted St....
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Daily Northwestern
‘With specificity, there’s universality:’ Destinos uplifts and amplifies Latino voices
When Ana Velazquez was growing up during the 1980s in McKinley Park, her family was one of only a few Mexican American families in the Chicago working class neighborhood. As her interest in theatre grew throughout high school and college, she sought to embrace her identity as a Latina from Chicago.
Austin Weekly News
City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library
The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 3
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Get hyped for Homecoming. Featuring NU Marching Band, the beloved Willie the Wildcat and selected student organizations, this event kicks off Homecoming Weekend. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and even the Homecoming Wildcats crowning.
Comments / 0