Lake County, OH

WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man

AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
AKRON, OH
