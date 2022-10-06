Read full article on original website
Related
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
6-year-old boy injured in crash during funeral procession in Akron dies, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 6-year-old boy who was critically injured in a crash during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon has died, Akron police said. Officials have not yet publicly identified the boy in the incident that happened just before 3 p.m. on Arlington Street near Sixth Avenue, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6-year-old dies from injuries in funeral procession crash
Akron police say the 6-year-old child involved in the crash on South Arlington Street during a Thursday funeral procession has died.
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
First responders get steamed on housefire call: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Structure fire-residence (unfounded): West Juniper Lane. A resident reported she arrived home at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 28 after being gone for about an hour and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house, with no one home. Other witnesses noticed a lot of smoke coming off the garage area...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
$1 million bond set for woman arrested in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0