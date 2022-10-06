Read full article on original website
WSAW
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers will face the New York Giants on Sunday in London. The game will be carried on the NFL Network, which is found on cable, and satellite providers along with some streaming services. Viewers in the Wausau television market will only be able to watch the game if they have the NFL Network.
WSAW
Churches, organizations work around early Packers-Giants game
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days until the Packers take on the Giants in London, local churches and organizations (the ones that aren’t bars and restaurants) are accommodating the kickoff time of 8:30 A.M. local on Sunday. Just about every business that is open Sunday is doing whatever it...
Green Bay Packers, in London for Sunday's NFL game, give Abbey Road photo their own spin
LONDON – John, Paul, George and Ringo? Or LeRoy, Marv, Nick and James? The Green Bay Packers' invasion of London took over one of the most iconic spots in a city...
Packers’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
After a terrible Week 1 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers turned their season around and now sit near the top of the NFC at 3-1. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ 2022 offense hasn’t reached the heights of years past yet, but it is an improving unit that seems to get better every game. The offense included the team’s biggest disappointment thus far, first-round wide receiver Christian Watson, but it also is home to the team’s most pleasant surprise. Rookie Romeo Doubs’ 2022 season is off to a great start. The fourth-round WR is improving by the game, and he is making a case to be the team’s new No. 1 pass-catching option. Here is why the Packers’ Romeo Doubs is the franchise’s most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
CBS Sports
Why the Packers have never played an international game in the franchise's history until Week 5 vs. Giants
The Green Bay Packers are one of, if not the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL. They were the first-ever Super Bowl champions, are littered with Hall of Fame talent throughout their existence, and are a pillar to the league's unprecedented success. With that in mind, you'd think that they've reached every milestone imaginable, right? Well, Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants will usher in a first for the 103-year-old franchise.
Packers Arrive in London, Ready for Giants
After a long flight and a short practice, the Green Bay Packers are just about set to face the New York Giants on Sunday in London.
New Packers LB Eric Wilson is getting a back-to-back trip to London
One week after going to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Eric Wilson is headed back overseas with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Wilson, who was on the team’s practice squad, traveled with the Saints to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. The Packers signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday, and now he’s headed back to London as a member of Green Bay’s 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Packers jump out to early lead over Giants in London
The Giants are looking jet-lagged in London. Two good Packers drives gave Green Bay an early 10-0 lead, with Mason Crosby hitting a field goal on the first drive, and Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for a four-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. The Giants’ first two drives were...
Rodgers' doppelganger to attend London game against Giants
One year ago, Packers fans were shocked when they thought there might be two Aaron Rodgers in this world.
Giants vs. Packers: NFL experts make Week 5 picks
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom on Sunday morning. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at...
WISN
Green Bay fans head to London
MILWAUKEE — There’s excitement on both sides of the Atlantic for the Green Bay Packers' first international game. It will be played Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Packers become the final NFL team to play in London since the series began there in 2007. Brian Darrey...
WSAW
Packers fans travel well -- even across an ocean
LONDON (WBAY) - Packers fans are known for traveling well. And as we saw, that even applies to road games that are played across an entire ocean. Belushi’s Sports Bar, the London Bridge location, is the official home of the Packers Everywhere pep rallies, with one Thursday, one Friday, and a big one coming up on Saturday the day before the Packers-Giants game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
