Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?
As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
bitcoinist.com
How Visa And FTX Will Partner To Offer Debit Cards Across 40 Countries
Per a report from CNBC, crypto exchange FTX will expand its cooperation with payment giant Visa. The partners will take their crypto debit cards from the United States to over 40 countries and millions of users and merchants worldwide. This new cooperation will be focused on providing payment alternatives to...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?
The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Raises Over 200K in 12 hrs. Could Big Eyes become the next Top Crypto Investment?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently getting a lot of attention as its success in the third stage of its presale is increasing rapidly. In the last 12 hours, the coin has raised over 200K and is set to keep growing throughout the coming weeks. Crypto investors are now wondering...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage
The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
bitcoinist.com
What The Global Release Of Shiba Eternity Mean For SHIB?
The price of SHIB could either rise or fall with the global launch (October 6) of Shiba Eternity. The game was introduced for the first time on August 3, and the meme coin’s community enthusiastically embraced it. The game was initially made available in Vietnam and Australia. The game...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Projects Keeping Your Investments Safe In 2022: Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Algorand
It is important to stay safe when navigating the crypto ecosystem. Looking out for projects like Big Eyes Coin with security verification or Bitcoin with their user-verified reports of safety is crucial, as without them, you could be at risk. Scams, rug-pulls and other nefarious activity is an unfortunate side...
bitcoinist.com
Can New Fitness Crypto, Runfy Token, Make You x20 Profits Like Ethereum And Binance Coin?
In a wild bear market like this, no doubt, all crypto traders are looking for reliable crypto projects that could give them multiple profits. Runfy Token (RUNF) is a new crypto project championing health fitness, and it has the potential to make its early adopters earn x20 profits, just like the BNB and ETH tokens. Let’s check it out.
bitcoinist.com
How This Massive Social Activity In Terra Classic (LUNC) Can Outweigh Do Kwon Mess
Terra Classic (LUNC), recognized as what remains of the Terra project that experienced one of the biggest collapses in crypto space to date, crashed and burned in its attempt to have a bullish momentum. It can be recalled that Binance implemented a “burn” mechanism to deal with the excessive supply...
bitcoinist.com
Don’t Call It A Hack: Crypto Reacts To The Binance Smart Chain Exploit And Halt
Was the Binance Smart Chain hacked? In the following article, you’ll find Changpeng Zhao’s exact words about the incident. Everybody else’s opinions, though, are about the halting of the chain. Most people are unaware of what Bitcoinist told you a year ago: the Binance Smart Chain is centralized and advertised as such. It’s not a secret. It’s that blockchain’s main characteristic.
bitcoinist.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report – Good Or Bad For The Country’s Crypto?
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin vs Cardano – Which Cryptocurrency Has The NFTs With The Most Potential?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) has exploded onto the cryptocurrency scene by generating close to 4 million dollars during its pre sale. Just when you think the hype behind meme coins is starting to fade, Big Eyes coin emerges to prove that crypto is not all about blockchains, decentralized apps, and various other technological developments.
bitcoinist.com
Moshnake To Surpass The Success Of Cardano and Polygon Following Its Launch
The cryptocurrency market is expanding rapidly, and as a result, more brand-new cryptocurrencies such as Moshnake (MSH) are released regularly. However, it is important to analyze these new releases considering their great potential and what they might deliver to the market. Top crypto projects Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Enters Stage 4 Of Presale, Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Being Overtaken By Its Cat Crypto Counterpart?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) has officially opened stage 4 of its presale and if its first three stages bear any relevance, this meme crypto has immense potential in the market. With over 5 million dollars raised already, the Big Eyes rocketship is heading straight to the stars and it’s not crashing any time soon.
bitcoinist.com
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY) and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Hidden Gems Set TO Make Their Token Holders Into Millionaires
There are a few hidden gems in the cryptocurrency world that have the potential to make their token holders millionaires. Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) are three of these projects that have flown under the radar for most investors. In this article, we will take a closer look at each project and why they could be set to see huge returns in the near future.
bitcoinist.com
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC
BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Presale Raised $500,000 in One Day!- Could Big Eyes attract Shiba Inu or Dogecoin holders?
The Big Eyes (BIG) meme coin is poised to provide more and more excitement as it comes to the end of its third presale phase. Will this early success and growth attract the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders to partake of the Big Eye Coin Presale Coin Pie?
bitcoinist.com
Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
Comments / 0