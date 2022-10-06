Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
KSLTV
Passengers uninjured after car catches fire on I-80
PARK CITY, Utah — Traffic was temporarily interrupted Friday on Interstate 80 after a car and some of grass nearby caught fire. Officials with the Park City Fire District said it happened at mile marker 138 of eastbound I-80 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Fortunately, the flames were quickly put...
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
KSLTV
Mother of 5-year-old boy hit by truck says she has no bad feelings for driver
ROY, Utah — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a truck spoke with KSL TV about the crash. Jennifer Roberts said her son Bentley Roberts is in critical but stable condition at Primary Children’s Hospital. On Thursday, Roberts said she received some good news...
Saratoga Springs patrol car damaged, officer nearly hit, by fleeing suspect
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Saratoga Springs Police Officer was nearly hit and a patrol car was damaged by fleeing suspects during an attempted arrest on Wednesday. Saratoga Springs Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 when officers tracked a stolen SUV to a Saratoga Springs Walmart. Officers attempted […]
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle fire closes lanes, snarls traffic on eastbound I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 80 closed two eastbound lanes near Summit Park Friday, causing traffic to back up on the western edge of Summit County. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted about the vehicle fire near mile marker 138 and...
Gephardt Daily
Sleeping couple saved by neighbor in 2-alarm Murray fire
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Murray say a quick-thinking neighbor likely saved lives late Saturday night when she rousted a sleeping couple whose third story condo balcony was engulfed in flames. Murray City Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Olson told Gephardt Daily firefighters were first...
Gephardt Daily
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
Gephardt Daily
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
Police Log: A home break in more upsetting than a horror film
Thursday, October 6 SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home near Oakley to investigate a burglary. Around three hours before their arrival, the complainant […]
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
kjzz.com
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Gang-related shooting near Meadows Park leaves one teenager injured
Salt Lake City police are investigating several scenes after a gang-related shooting near Meadows Park Thursday night injured one teen.
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
KSLTV
North Salt Lake sniffing out source of rotten stench surrounding city
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It popped up out of nowhere on a perfect fall morning. As Latai Kaufusi stepped outside her home. she noticed a puzzling smell permeating the Foxboro neighborhood. It was overwhelming, and she couldn’t escape it. “It was like, really yucky,” Kaufusi said, describing...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man charged with girlfriend’s murder in Rose Park shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against Jayden Wade Fernelius in the Salt Lake City shooting death of Lyberdee Cisneros. Fernelius, 20, was the boyfriend of 24-year-old Cisneros. At 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25, Salt Lake City police were...
