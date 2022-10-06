SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. The alternate title to this recap could've just been "BEADS?!", considering the fact that the last half-hour of the episode was dominated by Cody's late-breaking Beware Advantage and its requirement that he get the other tribe members to gift him the beads from their bags in order to (in many cases unknowingly) grant him a) an immunity idol and b) the ability to vote in tonight's tribal council. This was important, because with Dwight having already lost his vote due to last week's advantage gamble, Cody's vote was seemingly all that stood in the way of a deadlocked 2-2 vote that would've required the dreaded and unpredictable drawing of rocks.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO