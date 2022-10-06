Read full article on original website
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43: Splintering Tribes Send [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 3, “I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers.”]. Trust is broken at Vesi after last week’s Tribal Council. Cody’s idol twist — completed with an assist from Nneka — sent Justine packing, leaving Noelle without her original alliance and Dwight and Jesse’s “island marriage” in the doghouse.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 10/6/22: Chase Wants To Quit!
Problems are everywhere in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and there may be no easy solutions! Curtis tries to explain, Trina stands up to her mother, Liz doesn’t understand Finn, Esme plots with Ryan, Dante has a solution, Selina warns Cody, and Chase threatens to quit before he even gets started!
SheKnows
Esme Drops a Bomb on Ryan That Promises to Destroy the Cassadines — and the Hook Killer Strikes Again
Portia meets with Trina at Kelly’s. Trina is expecting a lecture about forgiving Curtis but insists that won’t happen. Portia explains he’s going to be a part of their family, but Trina rants that he’ll never be her parent. Portia reminds her how much he helped her during the trial. Trina acknowledges she’ll always be grateful for that, but it doesn’t give him the right to try and dictate her life.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
HGTV
Drew and Jonathan Scott Host Another Star-Studded Season of 'Celebrity IOU'
HGTV’s Celebrity IOU — an inspiration to viewers for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations — will return to HGTV on Monday, November 14 at 9/8c with eight new star-studded episodes. The series, which attracted 16.8 million viewers during its latest run earlier this year, will showcase more Hollywood A-listers who share their personal accounts of deep thanks for deserving friends or mentors. Working side-by-side with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode will be available to stream on discovery+ on Mondays beginning November 14.
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
‘General Hospital’ Star Kathleen Gati Reveals Relationship Storyline That Made Her “Uncomfortable”
Kathleen Gati first got her start as Dr. Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital a decade ago, and now she is opening up about that one relationship storyline she can’t get behind. Originally appearing as the antagonist who assisted iconic villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) in holding Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly...
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
Survivor 43 Crowns Cody the Season's 'Big Character'
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. The alternate title to this recap could've just been "BEADS?!", considering the fact that the last half-hour of the episode was dominated by Cody's late-breaking Beware Advantage and its requirement that he get the other tribe members to gift him the beads from their bags in order to (in many cases unknowingly) grant him a) an immunity idol and b) the ability to vote in tonight's tribal council. This was important, because with Dwight having already lost his vote due to last week's advantage gamble, Cody's vote was seemingly all that stood in the way of a deadlocked 2-2 vote that would've required the dreaded and unpredictable drawing of rocks.
A.V. Club
Fire Country isn't so hot
Firefighter dramas have—apologies for what’s about to follow—never been hotter. The four major broadcast networks all have at least one: FOX has 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, NBC has Chicago Fire, ABC has Station 19, and CBS now has Fire Country, the latest show from former Grey’s Anatomy producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Phil Keoghan Calls Derek and Claire ‘Cocky’
Host Phil Keoghan shared his thoughts on Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao in 'The Amazing Race' Season 34, and he thinks they might be over-confident.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
SEAL Team's Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bringing CBS' Fire Country to Life, Compares His TV Roles (VIDEO)
CBS is heading to Fire Country this Friday at 9/8c, with a new drama headlined and created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption (and a shortened sentence) by joining a prison-release firefighting program. But what Bode is not expecting is to be stationed in his rural hometown of Edgewater, where five years prior he (figuratively!) “burned down everything in his life” and then left, harboring a big secret. The cast also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s...
iheart.com
Netflix Series 'The Midnight Club' Sets Guinness Record For Jump Scares
Netflix has a new horror series from Mike Flanagan, the director behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass. According to Entertainment Weekly, the first installment now holds the record for the most jump scares in a single episode of television. Netflix held a New York Comic Con screening last night, showing fans the first episode of The Midnight Club. They also had a representative from Guinness on hand to make the record official. The Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television — which is now 21 — belongs to Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club episode "The Final Chapter." To be clear, it's the first episode of the show, but its title is "The Final Chapter."
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice makes history with line-up as Drag Race UK winner joins
Yet another star has been announced for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice. Taking to the ice in 2023 is RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one winner The Vivienne, who will be the first drag artist to compete in the series' history. Making the announcement on her social media,...
Primetimer
