TV Series

TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed

Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ 43: Splintering Tribes Send [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 3, “I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers.”]. Trust is broken at Vesi after last week’s Tribal Council. Cody’s idol twist — completed with an assist from Nneka — sent Justine packing, leaving Noelle without her original alliance and Dwight and Jesse’s “island marriage” in the doghouse.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 10/6/22: Chase Wants To Quit!

Problems are everywhere in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and there may be no easy solutions! Curtis tries to explain, Trina stands up to her mother, Liz doesn’t understand Finn, Esme plots with Ryan, Dante has a solution, Selina warns Cody, and Chase threatens to quit before he even gets started!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Esme Drops a Bomb on Ryan That Promises to Destroy the Cassadines — and the Hook Killer Strikes Again

Portia meets with Trina at Kelly’s. Trina is expecting a lecture about forgiving Curtis but insists that won’t happen. Portia explains he’s going to be a part of their family, but Trina rants that he’ll never be her parent. Portia reminds her how much he helped her during the trial. Trina acknowledges she’ll always be grateful for that, but it doesn’t give him the right to try and dictate her life.
RYAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
HGTV

Drew and Jonathan Scott Host Another Star-Studded Season of 'Celebrity IOU'

HGTV’s Celebrity IOU — an inspiration to viewers for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations — will return to HGTV on Monday, November 14 at 9/8c with eight new star-studded episodes. The series, which attracted 16.8 million viewers during its latest run earlier this year, will showcase more Hollywood A-listers who share their personal accounts of deep thanks for deserving friends or mentors. Working side-by-side with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode will be available to stream on discovery+ on Mondays beginning November 14.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere

Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Survivor 43 Crowns Cody the Season's 'Big Character'

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. The alternate title to this recap could've just been "BEADS?!", considering the fact that the last half-hour of the episode was dominated by Cody's late-breaking Beware Advantage and its requirement that he get the other tribe members to gift him the beads from their bags in order to (in many cases unknowingly) grant him a) an immunity idol and b) the ability to vote in tonight's tribal council. This was important, because with Dwight having already lost his vote due to last week's advantage gamble, Cody's vote was seemingly all that stood in the way of a deadlocked 2-2 vote that would've required the dreaded and unpredictable drawing of rocks.
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Fire Country isn't so hot

Firefighter dramas have—apologies for what’s about to follow—never been hotter. The four major broadcast networks all have at least one: FOX has 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, NBC has Chicago Fire, ABC has Station 19, and CBS now has Fire Country, the latest show from former Grey’s Anatomy producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

SEAL Team's Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bringing CBS' Fire Country to Life, Compares His TV Roles (VIDEO)

CBS is heading to Fire Country this Friday at 9/8c, with a new drama headlined and created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption (and a shortened sentence) by joining a prison-release firefighting program. But what Bode is not expecting is to be stationed in his rural hometown of Edgewater, where five years prior he (figuratively!) “burned down everything in his life” and then left, harboring a big secret. The cast also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s...
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Netflix Series 'The Midnight Club' Sets Guinness Record For Jump Scares

Netflix has a new horror series from Mike Flanagan, the director behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass. According to Entertainment Weekly, the first installment now holds the record for the most jump scares in a single episode of television. Netflix held a New York Comic Con screening last night, showing fans the first episode of The Midnight Club. They also had a representative from Guinness on hand to make the record official. The Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television — which is now 21 — belongs to Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club episode "The Final Chapter." To be clear, it's the first episode of the show, but its title is "The Final Chapter."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

