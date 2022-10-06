Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
KCRG.com
Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9
The Clippers of CCA showing their patriotism and their support for breast cancer awareness month. You love to see it. But those cheers would quickly fade. Xavier's Aidan McDermott with the reverse and the TD run to make it 7-0 Saints! Later in the first, RB Mike Cunningham with the td run, extending the lead to 14-0 and the Saints are running amok, amok, amok all over CCA. Right before halftime, McDermott with the long touchdown catch and dragging the defender in to the end zone. Saints 21-0, Xavier would go on to roll 49-0.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Fans Not Ready to Move on From Ferentz Despite Pessimism
It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week’s 27-14 loss to #4 Michigan didn’t do much to help matters for Iowa fans who have spent all year looking for any light at the end of the offensive tunnel. At this point, the light appears to simply be the headlights on a freight train.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
Look: Kirk Ferentz's Response To "Most Overrated Stat' Question Going Viral
It's been a rough start to the season for Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as his team sits at 3-2. But he seemingly acknowledged an issue that the team has been having in a hilarious viral video. In a recent feature on the Big Ten Network, coaches were asked...
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Tate Haughenbury
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn senior Tate Haughenbury can do it all. He is a dunking machine on the basketball court and he is the star quarterback in football, where he can beat you with his arm or his legs.
KCRG.com
CR Kennedy’s Reid Hall crowned a state champ, Cedar Falls takes second at 4A state golf tournament
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall was crowned a state champion after he shot a 70 on day two of the Class 4A state golf tournament. Hall came into the second round tied for second after he shot a 71 on the first day at the Elmcrest Country Club. He turned it up on his back nine and earned back-to-back birdies on hole No. 1 and 2 to become the Cougars’ first state golf champion.
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
KCRG.com
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Once the sun rises, we’ll have a beautiful start to our Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Even though it’s not as cold as yesterday, we’re still waking up to a chilly morning as people step outside with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the low 70s across the region with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be warmer as well with lows in the low 40s.
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Participates in Meat-Cutting Apprenticeship for High Schoolers
Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has joined a high school registered apprenticeship for meat cutting in Independence, Iowa. The grocer is teaming with Independence High School and Iowa EDGE-Boone High School on the innovative work-based learning initiative. Fareway grocery stores are known for their impressive full-service meat departments. The company’s...
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
KCRG.com
More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
KCRG.com
Freezing Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch was awarded $5 million in grants to help cover the cost of overhauling the museum. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Friday, saying the project will add 2,250 square feet of updated and interactive displays at the museum.
