Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9

The Clippers of CCA showing their patriotism and their support for breast cancer awareness month. You love to see it. But those cheers would quickly fade. Xavier's Aidan McDermott with the reverse and the TD run to make it 7-0 Saints! Later in the first, RB Mike Cunningham with the td run, extending the lead to 14-0 and the Saints are running amok, amok, amok all over CCA. Right before halftime, McDermott with the long touchdown catch and dragging the defender in to the end zone. Saints 21-0, Xavier would go on to roll 49-0.
AMES, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Fans Not Ready to Move on From Ferentz Despite Pessimism

It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week’s 27-14 loss to #4 Michigan didn’t do much to help matters for Iowa fans who have spent all year looking for any light at the end of the offensive tunnel. At this point, the light appears to simply be the headlights on a freight train.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Tate Haughenbury

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn senior Tate Haughenbury can do it all. He is a dunking machine on the basketball court and he is the star quarterback in football, where he can beat you with his arm or his legs.
TROY MILLS, IA
KCRG.com

CR Kennedy’s Reid Hall crowned a state champ, Cedar Falls takes second at 4A state golf tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall was crowned a state champion after he shot a 70 on day two of the Class 4A state golf tournament. Hall came into the second round tied for second after he shot a 71 on the first day at the Elmcrest Country Club. He turned it up on his back nine and earned back-to-back birdies on hole No. 1 and 2 to become the Cougars’ first state golf champion.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Once the sun rises, we’ll have a beautiful start to our Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Even though it’s not as cold as yesterday, we’re still waking up to a chilly morning as people step outside with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the low 70s across the region with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be warmer as well with lows in the low 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Participates in Meat-Cutting Apprenticeship for High Schoolers

Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has joined a high school registered apprenticeship for meat cutting in Independence, Iowa. The grocer is teaming with Independence High School and Iowa EDGE-Boone High School on the innovative work-based learning initiative. Fareway grocery stores are known for their impressive full-service meat departments. The company’s...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well. Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Freezing Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch was awarded $5 million in grants to help cover the cost of overhauling the museum. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Friday, saying the project will add 2,250 square feet of updated and interactive displays at the museum.
WEST BRANCH, IA

