Dodgers News: For Clayton Kershaw, Being ‘Healthy At The Right Time’ Means Everything

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw making his final start before the postseason. Kershaw wound up tossing five innings, striking out nine, while allowing just one run on a solo homer. Despite a few hiccups that landed him on the 15-day injured list in 2022, Kershaw displayed a new version of himself that felt like a renaissance performance.
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
