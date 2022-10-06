Read full article on original website
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Dodgers News: What are the Chances Trea Turner is Back in 2023?
Are you worried about Trea Turner’s impending free agency? Do you think he may prefer to go to an east coast team? Do you want to know all the latest rumors on Turner as we get set for postseason play?. If you answered yes to any of these questions,...
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Took the Baseball That Clayton Kershaw Passed Cy Young With
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw came into his season finale needing six strikeouts to pass Cy Young for 24th place on the all-time leaderboard. Instead, he got nine, leaving Mr. Young in the dust. After the game, SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson brought up Kershaw passing the guy for whom the best pitcher...
Column: Yu Darvish, like Kevin Brown in 1998, gives underdog Padres a shot in Game 1
Darvish is tough for hitters to gauge, not just because of stuff but variety
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Factoring In ‘Recovery’ With Decision Between Clayton Kershaw And Julio Urías For Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season with Julio Urías pitching in front of Clayton Kershaw in the rotation order, but five days off before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium has afforded them an opportunity to potentially reset the order. Having already...
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: For Clayton Kershaw, Being ‘Healthy At The Right Time’ Means Everything
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw making his final start before the postseason. Kershaw wound up tossing five innings, striking out nine, while allowing just one run on a solo homer. Despite a few hiccups that landed him on the 15-day injured list in 2022, Kershaw displayed a new version of himself that felt like a renaissance performance.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants to pursue starting pitcher, hire GM in offseason
The Giants entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes after winning 107 games last year, but the team’s efforts to compete for a playoff spot fell short. San Francisco finished with a .500 record and now turns its attention to next season. There’s no question the Giants will attempt to reload and make another push for contention this winter.
Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Bo
Cleveland's first baseman is in a great place - mentally and physically - as the Guardians start the playoffs vs. Tampa Bay.
Dodgers Teammates Were Rooting for Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman to Reach Personal Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Trea Turner both came into Wednesday’s season finale chasing some personal accomplishments. Freeman was sitting on 196 hits, 98 RBIs, and a .324 batting average, just two points behind Jeff McNeil of the Mets in the National League batting race, while Turner came in with 97 RBIs on the season.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Dodgers: Freeman and Turner Join Kemp and Ethier in Rarified Air
From 1996 to 2001, the Dodgers had a pair of 100-RBI hitters in every year but one (Mike Piazza and Eric Karros in 1996 and 1997, Karros and Gary Sheffield in 1999 and 2000, and Sheffield and Shawn Green in 2001). After that, they hit a little drought, having just four 100-RBI guys in the next seven seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend
Your Los Angeles Dodgers are brining back some familiar faces to prepare for their postseason run
Lakers release two players, sign two new players
Through three preseason games, the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, but there are things to be hopeful for. When their regular rotation players have been in the game, mostly in the first half and for much of the third quarter, they have looked fairly good on both ends of the floor.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
It was a surprising move to make on the last day of the regular season.
