Pineville, LA

avoyellestoday.com

Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville

Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - From antiques to homemade pies, Griffin’s Antiques in Bunkie has it all, and after two years in business, owners said it is about giving back to the community and watching businesses flourish around them. Griffin’s is a locally owned and managed business in Bunkie.
BUNKIE, LA
Pineville, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Demons' comeback attempt at Eastern Illinois falls short

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's game of the week: Ruston vs. ASH. Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office. An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Ethel Mae Williams, 96, Mansura

Funeral service for Ethel Mae Williams of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Evening Star Baptist Church in Cottonport with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Cemetery in Longbridge. Ethel Mae Williams, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September...
MANSURA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child

I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
LEESVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Missing teen last seen in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

LCU Wildcats 2012 football team will be honored this weekend

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will honor the 2012 playoff team this weekend during halftime of the Arkansas Baptist game at Wildcat Field. Led by Head Coach Dennis Dunn, the Wildcats have names that may sound familiar: Ben McLaughlin, who is now the head coach at Buckeye, Justin Charles, the Head Coach at Menard, and Drew Maddox, the current head coach at LCU.
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

CLECO Offers LED Lighting to Eligible Customers

PINEVILLE, La. – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. The LED lighting campaign will run through Nov....
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA

