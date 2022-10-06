Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville
Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 6 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we head into district play for most of our high school teams, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon only sit one game behind the leader, Mary Margaret Ellison in our weekly Bulletin Material picks. On the season, Dylan and Elijah are 14-10, while Mary Margaret is...
kalb.com
Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - From antiques to homemade pies, Griffin’s Antiques in Bunkie has it all, and after two years in business, owners said it is about giving back to the community and watching businesses flourish around them. Griffin’s is a locally owned and managed business in Bunkie.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruston defeats Alexandria thanks to run game, interceptions
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh ALEXANDRIA - All season long, Ruston hoped to make a run to unseat West Monroe atop District 2-5A as the outright champion. After Friday, the Bearcats are 20 percent away from their quest after defeating Alexandria Senior ...
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Demons' comeback attempt at Eastern Illinois falls short
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's game of the week: Ruston vs. ASH. Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office. An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment.
avoyellestoday.com
Ethel Mae Williams, 96, Mansura
Funeral service for Ethel Mae Williams of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Evening Star Baptist Church in Cottonport with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Cemetery in Longbridge. Ethel Mae Williams, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September...
theleesvilleleader.com
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
kalb.com
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 6 of high school football
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season starts its second half tonight and the opening of district play. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eunice News
Missing teen last seen in Eunice
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
kalb.com
LCU Wildcats 2012 football team will be honored this weekend
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will honor the 2012 playoff team this weekend during halftime of the Arkansas Baptist game at Wildcat Field. Led by Head Coach Dennis Dunn, the Wildcats have names that may sound familiar: Ben McLaughlin, who is now the head coach at Buckeye, Justin Charles, the Head Coach at Menard, and Drew Maddox, the current head coach at LCU.
westcentralsbest.com
CLECO Offers LED Lighting to Eligible Customers
PINEVILLE, La. – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. The LED lighting campaign will run through Nov....
kalb.com
RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top...
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
Comments / 0