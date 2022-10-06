Española man honored for helping local youth through art

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican has been named one of the top ten influential Hispanics in the United States for his work helping children in the Española Valley. Salvador Ruiz Esquivel co-founded the afterschool program Moving Arts Española in 2008.

It has been providing performing and visual arts education to hundreds of kids along with free nutritional and academic support. “We have expanded our program throughout the years by necessity. We added more classes because there were other interests, a few years ago we started a meal program,” said Ruiz Esquivel.

He was recently named Univision’s Univisionarios for most influential Hispanics for his contributions to his community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.