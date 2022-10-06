ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Española man honored for helping local youth through art

By Jordan Honeycutt, Jessica Garate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvWHo_0iNujLZa00

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican has been named one of the top ten influential Hispanics in the United States for his work helping children in the Española Valley. Salvador Ruiz Esquivel co-founded the afterschool program Moving Arts Española in 2008.

New Mexico medical center unveils state-of-the-art equipment

It has been providing performing and visual arts education to hundreds of kids along with free nutritional and academic support. “We have expanded our program throughout the years by necessity. We added more classes because there were other interests, a few years ago we started a meal program,” said Ruiz Esquivel.

He was recently named Univision’s Univisionarios for most influential Hispanics for his contributions to his community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 14 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Taos 2022

Surrounded by the picturesque Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos is a gorgeous town in the north center of New Mexico. With an impressive array of art galleries, museums, and historical landmarks, Taos is rightly known as an artist’s colony. Artists and creatives from all over the world flock to...
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
tablemagazine.com

Santa Fe Pizza Primer: Part 1

Nobody is unhappy while they are eating pizza. Lucky for us, Santa Fe has become quite the pizza town, and if you look closely, some of the best local food is coming at you from inside a pizza box. Here's a less-than-exhaustive list, part one, of some pizza you should enjoy tonight (or whenever) with some local suds.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Espanola, NM
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

3 teens facing murder charges in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens are behind bars for the murder of a Taos woman. Police were called to the home on La Luz Drive. State police say on Wednesday at around 5:00 a.m. A 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds knocked on their neighbor’s door. The teen said he and his mother had been shot. […]
TAOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ola#New Mexican#Hispanics#Univisionarios#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
justpene50

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Showers end overnight, fog develops east

Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business

Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado

Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
QUESTA, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOH outlines latest COVID case data as updated vaccines roll out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 70,000 New Mexicans have now received an omicron bivalent COVID-19 booster shot while the state continues to see a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases. New Mexico health leaders outlined the latest COVID-19 case trends during a news conference Thursday. “Generally, the picture, with respect to COVID is encouraging,” NMDOH […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered showers continue this weekend

It’s more of the same for us as we begin our weekend: unsettled weather bringing us showers and cool temperatures. The heaviest rain will fall both south and east of the Albuquerque metro where upwards of 2″ of rain could fall. Otherwise drier air with partly to mostly sunny skies will be more common farther north near Colorado. This afternoon lighter showers are falling near Roswell into eastern NM and also over southwest NM near Silver City and T or C. These showers will slowly move north into the central part of the state, potentially jeopardizing this evening’s Balloon Glow once again. Temperatures will be quite chilly for October standards. We’ll be 5-10° below average with highs in the middle 60s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. middle 50s for Las Vegas, lower 60s for Santa Fe and near 70° for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy