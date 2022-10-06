Read full article on original website
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says
The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
Mexico Annual Inflation Rate Steady at 8.7% in September
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's inflation steadied at 8.7% in the 12 months through September, official data showed on Friday, halting an upward trend that had pushed consumer prices to 22-year highs but still well above the central bank's target range. The annual headline inflation rate came in at the same...
Turkey Inflation Hits New 24-Year High of 83% After Rate Cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, data showed on Monday, still lower than forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months. Despite soaring prices, the central bank was expected to cut its policy...
Diners Feeling Price Pressure Despite Restaurants’ Efforts to Cushion Blow
Restaurants may be doing everything in their power to price below the rate of food inflation, and even below the rate of inflation overall, but consumers are nevertheless noting significant increases in the costs of their favorite meals. Research from PYMNTS’ September study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The...
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
