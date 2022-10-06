Norwin students to perform fall plays

Members of the cast of the Norwin Theatre Company’s “21 Chump Street” play are, front row from left: Alex Fumero and Zack Garbinski. Back row, from left: Audrey Sweitzer, Abigail Szymanski and Casey Colcombe.

The Norwin High School Theatre Company is falling back into its roots of doing plays this autumn season, with three fall one-act plays, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 at the Norwin High School auditorium.

The theater company will perform “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” “21 Chump Street” and “Puffs” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15. A matinee is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

The Fall One-Acts feature more than 60 students in the cast and stage crew, with 18 seniors in the cast this year.

“We want to provide more opportunities for our students to do a variety of productions,” said Lauren Scheirer, producer of the Norwin Theatre Company. “Plays are great because they provide even more acting opportunities for our students and allow us to tell amazing stories in a different way. This fall, we are doing three one-acts to feature more students and bring excellent play literature to our students and audiences.”

In “Break a leg!” a woefully misguided troupe of players in “The One Act Play that Goes Wrong,” must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “21 Chump Street” is the cautionary tale of a high school honors student who falls for a cute transfer girl. “21 Chump Street” discusses the ramifications of peer pressure and conformity in schools.

“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic” is a comedic retelling of the story of a famous magic boy, but from the perspective of the “Puffs.”

For seven years this certain boy wizard went to a Wizard School and conquered evil. This is the story of the Puffs, who also happened to be there.

“We are so excited to perform these shows” says Abrielle Brown, president of the Norwin Theatre Company.

Online ticket sales are available as of Oct. 1 at nhstheatrecompany.com and also can be purchased at the door.

Reserved tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. General admission tickets are $10.