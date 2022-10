Trick or treating will occur on Oct. 31 in Fox Chapel area communities. Local officials have set these times for ghosts and gobblins to knock on your door:

Aspinwall: 6-7:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. a costume contest will be conducted at the Aspinwall borough building on Commercial Avenue with the fire department.

• Fox Chapel: 6-8 p.m.

• Indiana Township: 6-8 p.m.

• O’Hara: 6-8 p.m.

• Sharpsburg: 6-8 p.m.