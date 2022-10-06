ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic onto final at Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev shockingly retires

Novak Djokovic isn't typically confused when he wins a tennis match, but on Saturday he definitely was. Djokovic was playing world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Astana Open, and had just forced a winner-take-all third set after winning the second set tiebreaker. Just after Djokovic was done celebrating his win, Medvedev walked over to him and said he had to retire from the match.
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
Rafael Nadal and wife welcome first child

Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood. The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”Last month, Mr...
Novak Djokovic
"I don't know if he will be World No. 1 again" - Mischa Zverev questions Djokovic's chances

Mischa Zverev is unsure whether Novak Djokovic can return to the number on in the rankings because it will depend on several things. He is currently dominating the indoor circuit with some superb tennis. Djokovic appears to be in good shape, and Zverev anticipates him playing for at least 3–4 years. However, his ability to reclaim the top spot would rely on a number of factors.
Uniqulo releases Federer's kit meant for his comeback

Sponsor Uniqlo has made available the gear that Roger Federer was going to wear on his return Tour this year. After leaving Nike, Federer collaborated with Uniqlo in 2018, and his comeback shirt was going to be all black with a purple line across his chest. Since Federer won't be wearing that kit in Basel as he had anticipated, it is currently available for purchase at Uniqlo stores.
Andy Murray adds another event to his schedule as he receives Gijon Open wild card

Andy Murray will play in the Spanish province of Asturia taking part in the Gijon Open that debuts in the ATP calendar this year. The Gijon Open didn't happen last year, but it will this year, and Andy Murray will be there. The Brit will battle for the ATP 250 championship among players like Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, and more.
Rafael Nadal Secures New Title: He’s a Father

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.
"I feel like it’s not a bad rivalry" - Medvedev on facing Djokovic again

At the 2022 Astana Open, Daniil Medvedev will be playing already in the semifinals after destroying Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian has been very dominant at the ATP 500 event in Kazakhstan so far and he will try to continue also in the semifinals. However, he will face Novak Djokovic who is on a 14-match winning streak in ATP matches and he will be trying to add his third consecutive title. Yet, Daniil Medvedev will be there to stop him as he spoke about his quarterfinal opponent as well as the Serbian during the press conference.
