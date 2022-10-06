At the 2022 Astana Open, Daniil Medvedev will be playing already in the semifinals after destroying Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian has been very dominant at the ATP 500 event in Kazakhstan so far and he will try to continue also in the semifinals. However, he will face Novak Djokovic who is on a 14-match winning streak in ATP matches and he will be trying to add his third consecutive title. Yet, Daniil Medvedev will be there to stop him as he spoke about his quarterfinal opponent as well as the Serbian during the press conference.

