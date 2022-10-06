Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
Werewolf By Night: Elsa Bloodstone's MCU Role and Marvel Comics Origin Explained
Werewolf By Night is definitely helping Marvel Studios further shake up the mainstream superhero space, between its "Special Presentation" format, its horror elements, and its roster of instantly-iconic characters. The special served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for some fan-favorite characters from Marvel's horror corner — including Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), a monster hunter who ends up being one of the main protagonists of the proceedings. Fans have been eager to see Elsa in live-action for a while now, and while it's unclear exactly what the future holds for her after Werewolf By Night, here's what you need to know about her role in the special, as well as in Marvel Comics. Spoilers for Werewolf By Night below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans React to Leap-Frog
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law fans have been waiting weeks to see one Marvel Comics staple show up on the series... Leap-Frog! Okay, maybe they were more excited about Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but fans still got a pretty big kick out of Brandon Stanley's debut as Leap-Frog. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode, Leap-Frog hires Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as his lawyer in an attempt to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) over a supposed faulty costume. Things take quite an unexpected turn, and Jen ends up having to team up with Daredevil to take Leap-Frog down. While most of the Internet is talking about Jen and Matt's epic chemistry, many are also loving Leap-Frog's presence in the episode.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed
The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.
ComicBook
Harrow County Board Game Launches on Kickstarter
A board game adaptation of the critically acclaimed board game Harrow County has launched on Kickstarter. Off the Page Games ha launched the Kickstarter for Harrow County: The Game of Gothic Conflict, a 1v1 asymmetric board game based on the Dark Horse series Harrow County by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook. The game places players in control of one of three factions, all of whom are battling for control of the sleepy rural Harrow County. The game also includes optional rules for a third player, while the Deluxe Edition includes a separate faction for a fourth player.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Renegade to Publish Axis & Allies, Other Classic Hasbro Games in 2023
Renegade Game Studio has announced an expanded licensing agreement with Hasbro, which will see the board game publisher take over several classic game franchises, including Axis & Allies, Diplomacy, Squad Leader, and Robo Rally. Renegade will officially take over publication of the games in 2023, with reprints of classic versions of the games and new versions of Axis & Allies. Renegade will also launch a new website for Axis & Allies along with a new world championship. Renegade has already announced they plan to solicit fans for opinions on which new themes to build new versions of Axis & Allies around.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Launches on Hasbro Pulse
Hasbro has launched pre-orders for its Heroscape relaunch, although the campaign looks to have stagnated far short of its backing goal. Last week, Hasbro launched the Hasbro Pulse campaign for Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, a new core set for the once-popular miniatures wargame. The Age of Annihilation set will provide newcomers with everything they need to get into the game, including dozens of miniatures from five factions, an expandable hex-based tile system to build custom boards on, and 20 different game scenarios.
ComicBook
Werewolf By Night Ending Explained
Marvel's Werewolf By Night is now streaming on Disney+, offering the first full-fledged horror story that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told. In the official Werewolf By Night review on the ComicBook Nation show, it was discussed how Marvel Studio took a short-story format approach for its first "Special Presentation" feature, dropping us into a major occult event (the death of Ulysses Bloodstone and passing of his power source, the Bloodstone) with little exposition to set the scene. Even so, Werewolf By Night manages to infer a great deal about what's happened in the Marvel Horror Cinematic Universe – and what's about to happen, after the events of Werewolf By Night.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Comments / 0