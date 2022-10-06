Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: What's new and should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro brings a few new things to the table, but is it enough to convince people to upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro?. The brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro has a lot going for it. It’s powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset, sports an improved camera system, and features a more modern design.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip
It's still very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 only launching last month – but we are starting to hear a few whispers about what to expect next year. The latest prediction of note concerns the 5G modem inside the iPhone 15.
Upworthy
Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones
European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.
ZDNet
The best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
Next week, Amazon will be holding another Prime Day-like event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. Similar to the Prime Day sale, during the Early Access sale, Prime members will get exclusive access to tens of thousands of deals. This sale has the added perk of happening right in time for the holiday season. Despite the actual sale happening on Oct. 11. and Oct. 12, Amazon already has plenty of Apple deals listed on its site.
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
ZDNet
The best laptop deals on Amazon right now: Acer Chromebook Spin is just $199
You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play. See the...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The perfect foldable
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn't have a radically new design, but it comes with key upgrades in major areas and an even more durable chassis. If you want a foldable that's easy to hold and use, this is the obvious choice.
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
CNET
Why Google Pixels Aren't as Popular as iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Phones
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have launched as the best Google phones yet, with better camera lenses, software and features, including an easier way for people with blindness or low vision to take selfies. The company added a bunch of Google Assistant features and touted new photography tricks like the unblurring of old photos.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Overlook Weather is a beautiful and simple free app with delightful UI and widgets
A new weather app recently launched with a dynamic diorama UI that offers a simple and wonderful experience. Notably, Overlook Weather features fantastic Home and Lock Screen widgets, is free with no ads and no in-app purchases, and doesn’t collect any user data. Read on for a closer look at this sharp weather app.
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
Google launches £599 Pixel 7 and £849 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones featuring glass and aluminium designs and new-look cameras - as well as its first ever Pixel Watch with a domed display 'inspired by a water droplet'
Google has finally lifted the lid on its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first ever Pixel smartwatch. Unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, Pixel 7 is Google's 'most powerful phone yet', packed with the tech giant's new Tensor G2 processor. The £599 phone...
