European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO