Cell Phones

hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Android Authority

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: What's new and should you upgrade?

The Pixel 7 Pro brings a few new things to the table, but is it enough to convince people to upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro?. The brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro has a lot going for it. It’s powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset, sports an improved camera system, and features a more modern design.
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
TechRadar

iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip

It's still very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 only launching last month – but we are starting to hear a few whispers about what to expect next year. The latest prediction of note concerns the 5G modem inside the iPhone 15.
Upworthy

Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones

European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.
ZDNet

The best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Next week, Amazon will be holding another Prime Day-like event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. Similar to the Prime Day sale, during the Early Access sale, Prime members will get exclusive access to tens of thousands of deals. This sale has the added perk of happening right in time for the holiday season. Despite the actual sale happening on Oct. 11. and Oct. 12, Amazon already has plenty of Apple deals listed on its site.
CNET

Why Google Pixels Aren't as Popular as iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Phones

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have launched as the best Google phones yet, with better camera lenses, software and features, including an easier way for people with blindness or low vision to take selfies. The company added a bunch of Google Assistant features and touted new photography tricks like the unblurring of old photos.
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
Daily Mail

Google launches £599 Pixel 7 and £849 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones featuring glass and aluminium designs and new-look cameras - as well as its first ever Pixel Watch with a domed display 'inspired by a water droplet'

Google has finally lifted the lid on its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first ever Pixel smartwatch. Unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, Pixel 7 is Google's 'most powerful phone yet', packed with the tech giant's new Tensor G2 processor. The £599 phone...
