ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cEBm_0iNui6JJ00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeFAI_0iNui6JJ00
James Pickens Jr. has been married to Gina Taylor-Pickens since 1984. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Gina Taylor-Pickens

Just like her husband, Gina (whose age is unknown) is also an actor! The beauty has worked on several projects including Deliver Us from Eva starring Gabrielle Union, And There Were 4, and The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata. And she is not only credited as an actress, but also as a singer. For the hit Disney film, Gina is credited for working on the soundtrack song “Digga Tunnah” in 2004. In addition, the talented lady lent her vocals for the Disney project Sing Along Songs: Brother Bear – On My Way in 2003.

However, it doesn’t appear that Gina continued her work in entertainment after 2004. Although she is no longer seen on the screen, she is often pictured all over James’ Instagram. The Private Practice star is super-loved up with his wife of all these years, as he is always praising her online. On Feb. 14, 2022, he shared an adorable throwback photo with Gina. He captioned the post, “A Very Happy Monday & Valentine’s Day to all.” So cute!

Her Marriage To James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mn3M7_0iNui6JJ00
James Pickens Jr. & Gina Taylor-Pickens at an event together. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Gina and James have been married for 38 years, as they officially tied the knot in 1984! Their marriage is one of the longest marriages in Hollywood, having lasted his full 17 years on Grey’s Anatomy. In Aug. 2019, James sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to reveal his secret to a long marriage. “We have a mantra that we’ve lived by for 35 years. Love unconditionally, forgive quickly, and treat strife and trouble like a basket of rattle snakes,” he said at the time.

The loving pair met when they were both struggling actors working in the New York City theatre scene, according to TV Fanatic. “I thought she was cute, and she gave me her number,” he told the outlet. Their first official date was a romantic stroll through Central Park, and the rest was history. He also shared that through all of life’s many ups and downs, he and Gina always were committed to staying together. “You gain strength in the struggle. We never veered from the focus of our careers, but also committed to staying together and building a family,” James added.

Their Children

James and his wife have two adult children: Gavyn Picken, 34, and Carl Tharps, 48. Gina and James welcomed their daughter in 1988, about four years after they got married. Carl is Gina’s son from a previous relationship, and he was born in 1974. James is a very proud father to both Gavyn and Carl, who he has featured on his Instagram as well. On Sept. 29, 2021, he shared a sweet family group photo of the three of them with the caption, “Happy Sons Day Carl.” Gavyn is a YouTuber and blogger with over 16K subscribers. She is often posting content about her lifestyle, travel, and beauty advice. However, Carl lives a life out of the spotlight and it is not publicly known what he does for work.

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa on Who She'd Want to Co-Host 'Live' Besides Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa has worked with several co-hosts in her reign on daytime TV, most recently Ryan Seacrest, who sits alongside her for Live With Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest, 47, joined the show in 2017 following Michael Strahan's feud-filled exit, and the pair seem to get along well. But on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ripa, 51, was asked by some fans who her second picks for co-host were at the time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Kelly Ripa
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Abc#Grey S Anatomy
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
247K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy