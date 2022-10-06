Read full article on original website
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?
We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before. Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley. From the Round House that looks like it was...
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate. Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
Minard’s In Clintondale, New York Dedicates Weekend To Employee
So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual. Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th), Minard's is...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
Wappingers Falls Once Banned Anyone from Long Island From Buying a House?
If you spend time scrolling through social media as I do, you already know that sometimes it can lead to you going down a "rabbit hole" trying to find information on or about something you've noticed while scrolling. If it hasn't happened to you yet, consider yourself lucky...LOL. It happened...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
