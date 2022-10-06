Read full article on original website
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have two defensive starters on the field against the Bills.
Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Active in Game vs. Patriots
The second-year Detroit receiver returns after missing last week’s contest.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers
As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders' Tense Postgame Handshake?
Former Dallas Cowboys star and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders' animated antics were not appreciated by a coach who just fell victim to his Tigers.
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup are inactive?
WTHR
Operation Football Week 8: Brebeuf vs Cathedral, sectionals near
INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf Jesuit (4-2) will play Cathedral Fighting Irish (5-1) for week 8 of Operation Football. North Central High School will be the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to...
