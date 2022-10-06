ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4jDY_0iNuh03A00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The shooting happened on Hunters Ridge Lane and the neighbor who spoke with News 2 says she’s not surprised because shootings happen in her neighborhood often.

“I don’t even call the police anymore,” Margaret McLennan, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said, “because it’s so regular hearing the gunshots all through the night and stuff.”

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pepperidge area.

“Today at about 2:35 p.m.,” North Charleston Police deputy chief Ken Hagge said, “police responded to Hunters Ridge in reference to a shots fired call. As we arrived on scene, we found one victim deceased.”

As more officers responded, they discovered more than one person had been shot.

“We found two more victims,” Hagge said. “Both of those victims were transported to the hospital.”

McLennan says she hears gunshots several times a month.

“It’s regular,” she said, “you just hear it so often that you don’t even call. You figure, if somebody’s injured, somebody that knows about it will call the police.”

Even McLennan said she was almost the victim of a stray bullet a few years ago.

“My bedroom is the second window,” she said, “somebody shot right over. If I had been standing up, it would have went through my head, and the bullet is still in my closet now.”

Police have not identified a suspect from Wednesday’s shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing.

“We do have some cameras in the area,” Hagge said. “We are reviewing footage of those cameras, we’re reviewing neighbors’ footage and we’re talking to a ton of witnesses.”

McLennan says something must change.

“I think neighbors need to care more about one another,” she said. “We need to come together and talk and find out what’s going on and see if there’s any way we can help one another.”

Because there’s been too many shootings in the neighborhood.

“Just tell people to love each other and quit this,” McLennan said. “We all need to love each other and care about our neighbors.”

North Charleston Police says the shooting may have been a drive-by shooting. The coroner’s office has not released the name of the person who died in the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 11

Debra Anderson
5d ago

I'm not from here but I've lived here my whole life practically and that area is always been bad it's just getting worse Ashley phosphate grows the crime grows but only think about it that's the whole North Charleston area Little Chicago just a bad area

Reply
4
Buc-ee
6d ago

What? Really ? A shooting in North Charleston ?!? Number 5 in the NATION for crimes against person. 🙄. Seriously ??!?? We must do better to stop this !

Reply(3)
3
WOLVERINES
6d ago

Lace up those shoes Reggie,Start the BBQ grills,blow up the jump castles along with some balloons ,print some more of those stop the violence pamphlets and don't forget to write another one of your Sunday morning speeches. Do all these things AGAIN because I'm sure that will put fear in the thuggery,OH wait,You did do that in the past and it hasn't stopped the thuggery from killing..Time to switch gears and move up from JV to varsity when it comes to dealing with these thugs.Time to take off the walking shoes and put on patrol boots.

Reply
2
Related
counton2.com

Teen arrested for Saturday shooting in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on N Romney Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 in reference to a possible shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO to “maintain a presence” in community after hours-long standoff at Ravenel home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to an hours-long standoff with a subject at a home in Ravenel that began Wednesday evening. Deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a residence off Farm House Road around 8:30 p.m., according to a CCSO spokesman. Two […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing 40 years in deadly 2019 shooting of woman outside Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman during a domestic-related incident outside Citadel Mall in February 2019 pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday. Cary Stephens is accused of shooting 23-year-old Deja Dantley in the parking lot of Citadel Mall. Dantley attempted to drive away but crashed her car in the process. […]
WCBD Count on 2

Second person arrested in fatal Wiliamsburg shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Wednesday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal September shooting. Quincy Direll Montgomery (37) is being charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The charges stem from a September 17 shooting on Manning […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Pepperidge
abcnews4.com

Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police looking for shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr. Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
counton2.com

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms are investigating Monday after the Isle of Palms police chief was injured in an accidental shooting. According to city officials, Chief Kevin Cornett was cleaning his gun around 3:00 p.m. Monday when the firearm discharged. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing murder charge after allegedly firing into vehicle in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle. […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Man facing additional charge for fatal August hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man on an additional charge connected to a fatal August 7 hit and run. William Grant was previously arrested for the collision, which killed Samantha Hines. According to CCSO, Hines was walking against the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy