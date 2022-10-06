Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person is in critical condition following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.
abc17news.com
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
Sedgwick County Deputy involved in fatal Wichita crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash in northwest Wichita. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of 29th and 136th.
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons
Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Junior League of Wichita donation makes Sedgwick County Zoo's 'Pride of the Plains' exhibit possible. Updated: 7 hours ago. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated...
Another contraband shakedown at the Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says they have conducted another shakedown at the jail, the third one in the past few weeks.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
KAKE TV
Wichita's emergency rental assistance program ends after federal funds run out
$29 million spent and 3,300 families helped. That was what the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance program accomplished in the 18 months it was active. City Housing Director Sally Stang sums up the response to WERAP pretty simply, "There was tremendous demand." However, the program is ending. Stang says the city...
Wichita man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of teenagers
Dontenize Kelly, 24, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
