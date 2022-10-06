Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Property Sales Roundup: Bioscience Landlord Buys “Crownstone” Gem
A downtown landlord has purchased a 1903-built Crown Street commercial building for $1.4 million to make room for his realty firm as he builds out the newly opened “bioscience center” around the corner. That was one of the latest local property transactions, as recorded on New Haven’s...
zip06.com
OS Announces Partnership Plan for Dock and Dine Property
In an effort to revitalize the long vacant Dock and Dine Property, the town of Old Saybrook and the owner of 145 College Street have announced a plan to seek state funding to open a year-round restaurant on the vacant property. Property owner Jon Kodama withdrew his application from The...
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
soundingsonline.com
Worth the Wait
Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
sheltonherald.com
How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown
NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Love Lera Bakery
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A North Haven bakery might just be one of the world’s most successful businesses, and it has nothing to do with the amount of money they make. Lera Asprelli and Steven Mazzaco are a great team. They work together at Love Lera Bakery in North Haven, but they’ve been friends for years.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
zip06.com
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
ctexaminer.com
Proposed Whole Foods Parking Lot Would Overlap Setbacks In Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – Parking may be a concern as the owners of a Boston Post Road shopping plaza attempt to prepare for Whole Foods, which has signed a lease to open a store in Old Saybrook. Bringing in Whole Foods will require some changes to the plaza, said David...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican restaurant makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
ctexaminer.com
Branford Manor Residents Demand Action, Councils to Consider Default of Tax Agreement
GROTON — On Friday morning, about 20 tenants of Branford Manor and their supporters stood outside holding signs on Branford Road, protesting long-standing conditions of disrepair and mold that the owner of the 441-unit subsidized housing complex promised the residents would be remedied. Amity Arscott, an attorney who is...
DoingItLocal
Valley on Fire
2022-10-05@8:58pm– Shelton and Derby CT– A fully involved fire on Caroline Street, multi-family home in Derby As that was going on there was a rollover car fire accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 12. Fire photographer Sayje Benjamin is on his was as I cover this area. Radio reports say Route 8 is a parking lot and a fire truck was involved in an accident on exit 12.
ctexaminer.com
Renovation of Water Main in Clinton Taints Drinking Water for Shoreline Towns
Work on a water main in Clinton stirred up sediment in the pipes leaving many in Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Madison without palatable water for more than 24 hours. Connecticut Water sent messages to customers asking that they avoid dishwashing, clothes washing and other high-volume activities. Residents posted photos...
