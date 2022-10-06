Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Love Lera Bakery
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A North Haven bakery might just be one of the world’s most successful businesses, and it has nothing to do with the amount of money they make. Lera Asprelli and Steven Mazzaco are a great team. They work together at Love Lera Bakery in North Haven, but they’ve been friends for years.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
Bristol Press
Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic
SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
heystamford.com
It’s All About the Meat – Terra Gaucha Opens in Stamford
Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria has set an open date for it’s newest location at the Stamford Town Center (280 Tresser Blvd.) in Stamford!. The Brazilian Steakhouse has announced their Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
soundingsonline.com
Worth the Wait
Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
zip06.com
OS Announces Partnership Plan for Dock and Dine Property
In an effort to revitalize the long vacant Dock and Dine Property, the town of Old Saybrook and the owner of 145 College Street have announced a plan to seek state funding to open a year-round restaurant on the vacant property. Property owner Jon Kodama withdrew his application from The...
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
zip06.com
Just Tell Them
I meant to go Friday, but things came up. I meant to go Saturday, but the day got busy. I set aside Sunday, but by Sunday it was too late. My good friend and our beloved food columnist Lee White died Saturday night, Sept. 24. Death, always hard to deal...
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
zip06.com
Shoreline Theatre Company’s Fun, Poignant ‘Puffs’
It’s no longer running Off-Broadway, but fans of a certain Potter can grab a seat in Branford to take in Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The curtain rises on Shoreline Theatre Company’s (STC) production of Puffs Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday,...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Eyewitness News
East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers. One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives. Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him,...
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
