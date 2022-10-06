ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Much taller and heavier Bucs basketball team prepares for the upcoming season

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dgzgc_0iNufmdb00

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team is within 30 days of kicking off their season when they welcome Emory & Henry inside Freedom Hall on November 7th.

And this years Buccaneer team will look drastically different from last years squad now that David Sloan, LeDarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer, Mohab Yasser and Charlie Webber are no longer on the team.

Even though some of the guards are familiar such as Jordan King who will be the team leader …. This years squad is different in the post where they have added height … Almost 500 pounds more than last season and an abundance of skilled players.

“We are talented I have a front line you just saw practice Jalen Haynes cvan score in the block against anybody any kind of way, Brock Jancen who walked on at the Univ of Tennessee is a pretty SoCon player can score in the block against anyone in the league and then Jaden Seymour who came back from last year, Josh Taylor from Georgia can play the 4, 3 or small ball 5 he can make threes and drive it he’s athletic so a lot of ability to be diverse and go small ball go with some size.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Bucs nab first SoCon win at VMI, 44-21

LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – Another strong day from ETSU senior running back Jacob Saylors helped the Blue and Gold surge past the Keydets, 44-21 on Saturday afternoon. Saylors toted the ball 29 times for 178 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the team’s first Southern Conference victory of the season. The defense also played […]
LEXINGTON, VA
WJHL

Tusculum tops in-state foe Carson-Newman for third-straight win

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers turned over the visiting Eagles five times on Saturday afternoon en route to a comfortable 34-6 victory. Tusculum dual-threat quarterback, Tre Simmons, scampered 71 yards for the first touchdown of the day, giving the home team a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the contest. A Carson-Newman fumble […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Wasps win Southwest Virginia Bowl over UVA Wise

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, but scored just once after that, as Emory & Henry cruised to a 34-14 victory. The visitors did take the air out of the Family Weekend crowd, as Robert Carter spun out of a tackle and sauntered 96 […]
EMORY, VA
WJHL

Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week! Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below. Here are the contenders in this week’s poll: Play #1: Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor swoops in to intercept a Falcon pass and returns it for a score. Play #2: Greeneville’s […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Local runners claim victory at 50th Trailblazer Invitational

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of runners from four different state converged on Daniel Boone High School for the 50th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday. Abindon’s Makaleigh Jessee claimed the top spot in the High School Championship Girls 5000 with a time of 18:45.1. Luke Mussard of Dobyns-Bennett won the High School Championship Boys 5000 race, […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Big Game Preview: Science Hill vs Daniel Boone

(WJHL) — This Big Game preview shines the spotlight on state ranked Daniel Boone putting it’s unbeaten record on the line Friday night against the Science Hill Hilltoppers. This is a match-up between the Class 5-A Trailblazers and the Class 6-A Hilltoppers who have dominated this series by winning 17 times compared to the Blazers […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee blitzes LSU, wins first game against Tigers since 2005

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) — Tennessee jumped out 20-0 lead and never looked back winning 40-13. It’s the Vols‘ first win at Tigers Stadium since 2005. The Vols couldn’t have had a better start. On the opening kickoff, LSU fumbled the ball and Tennessee recovered. Less than two minutes later, Jabari Small punched it in from […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJHL

Friday Morning Kickoff: Sullivan East High School

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan East Patriots showed off their best performances ahead of Friday night’s big game. The Patriots (2-5) are set to host Union County (1-6) Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Stay updated on high school sports throughout the region with WJHL’s Touchdown Friday Night live coverage.
BLUFF CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
WJHL

Crosstown rivals emerge with Johnson City middle school split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s school system has a new twist on “Rivalry Week” this year after the transition to two 6th-8th grade middle schools for the first time ever. The Indian Trail Hawks and Liberty Bell Patriots took to the field at Science Hill High School’s Tipton Stadium two consecutive nights as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

First game of beer sales nets ETSU football $1,296 with 940 drinks sold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s first home football game with beer on offer produced fewer than 1,000 sales of suds and seltzer and less than $1,500 in revenue for the university. Though they command the highest percentage of any East Tennessee State University (ETSU) food and beverage contract net revenues, alcohol […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Chuckey-Doak’s Cayden Tullock named Week 7 Player of the Week

AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Blue Devils looked to be on their way to a 7-0 start to the season on Thursday night. They opened up a double-digit lead on Chuckey-Doak headed into halftime. But, the Black Knights weren’t fazed. “There was no panic in the locker room; we knew what we had […]
CHUCKEY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Team Leader#Emory Henry#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

These local high school football teams remain undefeated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Regional marching band competition returns to ETSU next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 20 high school marching bands will converge on East Tennessee State University next week to compete in the Bands of America East Tennessee Regional Championship. The competition will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center, also known as the mini-dome. Of the 22 marching […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on …. 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash. Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition. Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition. Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest …. Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest Festival.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU exceeds campaign’s fundraising goal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A celebration was held at East Tennessee State University on Friday evening. The region’s biggest college far surpassed a multi-million dollar fundraising goal. During the ETSU Distinguished President’s Trust dinner in Johnson City the school announced it had raised $163 million, which is $43 million over the $120 million goal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, 14 bands from across the Tri-Cities gathered for the first-ever Elizabethton Classic. Hosted by the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band and the Betsy Band Boosters, bands were judged on their music performance, visual performance and visual effects. “Marching band is such a rewarding activity for these kids. They […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New Pizza Hut near ETSU now open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Pizza Hut is now open for business in Johnson City. The new restaurant is located at 827 West Walnut Street near ETSU in the former Poor Richards Deli. According to a spokesperson for Pizza Hut corporate, the first 50 people in the pickup lane this Saturday will get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club holds storybook pumpkin contest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Halloween approaching, children at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton participated in a holiday-themed contest on Thursday. The Boys and Girls Club held a storybook pumpkin contest, where kids decorated, painted or carved pumpkins based on their favorite stories or books. Shelly Parham, CEO of the Elizabethton Boys and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy