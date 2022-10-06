Much taller and heavier Bucs basketball team prepares for the upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team is within 30 days of kicking off their season when they welcome Emory & Henry inside Freedom Hall on November 7th.

And this years Buccaneer team will look drastically different from last years squad now that David Sloan, LeDarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer, Mohab Yasser and Charlie Webber are no longer on the team.

Even though some of the guards are familiar such as Jordan King who will be the team leader …. This years squad is different in the post where they have added height … Almost 500 pounds more than last season and an abundance of skilled players.

“We are talented I have a front line you just saw practice Jalen Haynes cvan score in the block against anybody any kind of way, Brock Jancen who walked on at the Univ of Tennessee is a pretty SoCon player can score in the block against anyone in the league and then Jaden Seymour who came back from last year, Josh Taylor from Georgia can play the 4, 3 or small ball 5 he can make threes and drive it he’s athletic so a lot of ability to be diverse and go small ball go with some size.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.