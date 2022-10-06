Read full article on original website
Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel
Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic. The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Sarkhel was born...
Essex County Ghost Project Kicks Off Halloween with Ghost Hunt at Duston-Dustin Garrison House
The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder are celebrating the Halloween season with a ghost hunt and talk in Haverhill. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m., at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. The spooky night begins with a talk from Christi Brouder...
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!
(HINGHAM, MA) Calling all pup parents! You're invited to a day of surprises, prizes, and fun at Weston Nurseries in Hingham. The family-owned business has planned a festive day of 4-legged fun, announcing that they will be hosting a Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest!
thelocalne.ws
The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination
IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
Haverhill’s Sons of Italy Presents a Masquerade Ball to Benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation
The Sons of Italy in Haverhill is hosting a masquerade ball to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The ball takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. All ages are welcome and tickets are $60 per person. A buffet...
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
Haverhill City Councilor Bevilacqua to Address Asperger Works’ ‘Dinner of Hope’ Friday Night
Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua is the keynote speaker at Asperger Works’ annual “Dinner of Hope” this Friday night. The Haverhill-based nonprofit, which matches prospective employees with autism spectrum disorder with employers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founding Board Member and Secretary M. Eva Rajczyk, during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program, explained why adults with Asperger’s make good employees.
Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat
All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Methuen’s Nevins Library Names Diverse Group of Speakers for TEDxNevinsLibrary Oct. 15
Methuen’s Nevins Library is “Making Connections” with its first TEDx event aimed at helping people share ideas after two years of social distancing because of the pandemic. According to the library, the free, all-day event features “a diverse group of speakers from our community who will speak...
Final Haverhill Art Walk of 2022 Concludes This Weekend with Punk in the Park and Art Market
The Tims, Punk in the Park and Neck Dive are among the highlights of this weekend’s final Haverhill Art Walk of the year. The Haverhill Art Walk is a monthly event running from June to October highlighting local businesses and underutilized spaces with art, exhibitions, demonstrations and musical performances.
Haverhill Police Welcome Public at ‘Faith & Blue’ Kickoff Friday; Club Sells Blue Lights in Support
When National Faith & Blue Weekend kicks off Friday, the Exchange Club of Haverhill will be selling blue light bulbs and encouraging residents to use them on their porches to show support for law enforcement. Organizers say Faith & Blue encourages “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly...
North Andover Fire Department Hosts Annual, Family-Friendly Open House Saturday
In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the North Andover Fire Department is hosting its annual open house. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the North Andover Fire Department, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover. Firefighters are offering firehouse tours, fire prevention information, a jaws of...
WMUR.com
Student no longer attending Trinity High School following racist social media post
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A student who was seen on an Instagram post with a racist poster referencing slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School. In a statement sent Saturday morning, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, Dr. David Thibault, said privacy prevents from providing certain information, but said that the individual is no longer a student at Trinity High School.
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby
There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street. The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston...
Dorchester Reporter
Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family
Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
