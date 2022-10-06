ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination

IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Haverhill City Councilor Bevilacqua to Address Asperger Works’ ‘Dinner of Hope’ Friday Night

Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua is the keynote speaker at Asperger Works’ annual “Dinner of Hope” this Friday night. The Haverhill-based nonprofit, which matches prospective employees with autism spectrum disorder with employers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founding Board Member and Secretary M. Eva Rajczyk, during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program, explained why adults with Asperger’s make good employees.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat

All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Student no longer attending Trinity High School following racist social media post

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A student who was seen on an Instagram post with a racist poster referencing slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School. In a statement sent Saturday morning, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, Dr. David Thibault, said privacy prevents from providing certain information, but said that the individual is no longer a student at Trinity High School.
MANCHESTER, NH
Post Register

Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
NEWTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family

Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
BOSTON, MA
