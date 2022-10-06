ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Sheldon Walborn
3d ago

yall stay putting the blame on the homeless what about the Elmira board who uses our funds to feed their pockets and refuses to bring anything beneficial to the city we've had numerous of manufacturing businesses try to come here just to be shut down by people the same people that received 5k for the covid relief pay when in reality they shouldn't of gotten that much this city is a joke and nothing will change until we take out the corrupt

Tj Glover
3d ago

one the help you provide isn't the help they needtwo your programs leave no time for people to find a home and a real job. you just care about numbers. I've been there done that...

Jen Tarbox
3d ago

Our homeless and domestic violence shelters closed months ago. Catholic Charities won't help. And your solution is: let them go back under the bridge??? The Republicans running this town should be so proud of all their hard work 🙄

NewsChannel 36

Elmira City Hall lit up in purple to raise domestic violence awareness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The City of Elmira goes Purple! The Elmira Police Department and City hall building illuminate the city in purple to raise domestic violence awareness. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple is the symbolic color to raise awareness about domestic violence. Catholic Charities of Chemung...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Public Libraries Awarded State Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano announced today that some public libraries in the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates have been awarded state library construction grants. Set to be used on renovations and upgrades, including broadband internet, wheelchair accessible areas, and more, public...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Village of Bath Selected Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Program

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The village of Bath has been selected to participate in a New York State program designed to help upgrade wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to protect public health, the environment and support local economies. "The State's Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise...
NewsChannel 36

Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month

(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

12th Annual Oktoberfest in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Locals said, "Prost" to Oktoberfest festivities with beer and bratwurst, on 14th Street, in Elmira Heights. This German-themed celebration is going on its 12th year. People enjoyed local vendors, food and, of course, beer. Rob Cannavino, the owner of Harry's Inn, said the community plans months ahead for this fun event.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NewsChannel 36

"The Wall That Heals" Opening Ceremony

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- “The Wall That Heals” is now open to the public for around-the-clock viewing. This evening, people attended the "Welcome Home Ceremony" at Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Robert Flick is a co-chairman for the Pen-York Committee at “The Wall That Heals”. Flick said this...
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Navient to Cut 100 Local Jobs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Starting at the end of December, Navient, a student loan servicing and collection service, will begin the process of laying off more than 300 employees in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Over 100 workers at the Horseheads location alone are slated to be let go.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Village of Bath part of wastewater upgrade program

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Southern Tier villages will be part of a wastewater upgrade program designed to give longevity to clean water systems. Governor Hochul’s office announced that the Village of Bath and the Village of Endicott are part of the Asset Management Program. The program “will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, […]
BATH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca

Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
PENN YAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Oak + Stone

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Oak + Stone, a new gift shop in the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. Oak + Stone is the second business of Dan Mitchell and Rachel Orlyk, who also own Staving Artist Woodwork in Penn Yan. Both of their businesses support local artisans, crafters and makers, focused on selling locally made home goods, personal care products, art, clothing, books and more. Dan is also an experienced woodworker, creating hand-designed, custom-made items from wine barrel staves.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY

