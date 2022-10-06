yall stay putting the blame on the homeless what about the Elmira board who uses our funds to feed their pockets and refuses to bring anything beneficial to the city we've had numerous of manufacturing businesses try to come here just to be shut down by people the same people that received 5k for the covid relief pay when in reality they shouldn't of gotten that much this city is a joke and nothing will change until we take out the corrupt
one the help you provide isn't the help they needtwo your programs leave no time for people to find a home and a real job. you just care about numbers. I've been there done that...
Our homeless and domestic violence shelters closed months ago. Catholic Charities won't help. And your solution is: let them go back under the bridge??? The Republicans running this town should be so proud of all their hard work 🙄
Comments / 5