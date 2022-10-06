ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Lining up for a "fall-like" weekend, staying cooler and clear

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Our days in the 80s are coming to an end. Temperatures for Friday afternoon put us several degrees above average for this time of year. For this weekend, we're chilling out to more "fall-like" temperatures. A cold front coming through Friday night into Saturday morning will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Clyburn visits Nephron Nitrile for National Manufacturing Day celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — James E. Clyburn visited Nephron Nitrile for a celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday at 11:45 a.m. The event celebrated the future of manufacturing jobs across America, and will be staged against the back drop of the Creators Wanted exhibition, a workforce development initiative that tours the country, which Nephron Nitrile has hosted all week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event

COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police searching for man who released vehicle into pond

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man who released his vehicle into Second Mill Pond. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Richland County deputies searching for missing children. Officials are searching for 54-year-old Chad Gregory Head. First responders were called after 6 p.m....
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating Lexington County Waffle House shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House where two people were shot. According to officials, the incident happened at the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20. Investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered security footage from nearby businesses. This...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Lancaster Police were called in reference to a report of a person being shot outside of a home on Cedar Street. Officers found an Black man lying on the ground with a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police asking public's help finding missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Officials are searching for 26-year-old Elexus James. She was last seen leaving from a Laurel Street residence in Sumter between 7 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Elexus'...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

