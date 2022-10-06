Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
A cooler start to the week but warmer temps and storms return to the forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Temperatures cooled off nicely behind a cold front dropping our highs nearly 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. As the cold air continues to push in we'll see an even cooler day Sunday. Overnight lows will have us waking up in the low-to-mid 50s around...
wach.com
Lining up for a "fall-like" weekend, staying cooler and clear
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Our days in the 80s are coming to an end. Temperatures for Friday afternoon put us several degrees above average for this time of year. For this weekend, we're chilling out to more "fall-like" temperatures. A cold front coming through Friday night into Saturday morning will...
wach.com
Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
wach.com
SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Clyburn visits Nephron Nitrile for National Manufacturing Day celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — James E. Clyburn visited Nephron Nitrile for a celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday at 11:45 a.m. The event celebrated the future of manufacturing jobs across America, and will be staged against the back drop of the Creators Wanted exhibition, a workforce development initiative that tours the country, which Nephron Nitrile has hosted all week.
wach.com
2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
wach.com
Deer collisions increasing in the Midlands, find out how you and your family can stay safe
LEXINGTON, SC — Keep your head on a swivel, that's the message state troopers urge drivers as deer mating season is upon us, just days into the breeding season officials already reporting an increase in deer collisions. Oh dear! It's that time again! With shorter days and earlier nights,...
wach.com
Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event
COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Sumter Police searching for man who released vehicle into pond
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man who released his vehicle into Second Mill Pond. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Richland County deputies searching for missing children. Officials are searching for 54-year-old Chad Gregory Head. First responders were called after 6 p.m....
wach.com
Deputies investigating Lexington County Waffle House shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House where two people were shot. According to officials, the incident happened at the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20. Investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered security footage from nearby businesses. This...
wach.com
Fort Jackson basic training soldier dies after being found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Fort Jackson basic training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area and later died at a local hospital, according to Fort Jackson officials. The 18-year-old combat training soldier, from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was transported to a local hospital after being...
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
wach.com
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Lancaster Police were called in reference to a report of a person being shot outside of a home on Cedar Street. Officers found an Black man lying on the ground with a...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who pepper-sprayed store clerk
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a female who sprayed a store clerk with pepper spray because she was denied tobacco sales due to her age. Officials say around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, a black female entered the Marathon convenience...
wach.com
'We're taking a look': Fairfield County council proposes solutions to EMS shortage
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — People in Fairfield County may soon be seeing some relief after a meeting with council members and first responders. The issue is an ongoing shortage in emergency responders, which forced one of their ems stations to close for nearly a week and a half.
wach.com
"Overall, as a parent, I'm frustrated": Parents shaken up after school shooting hoax
Blythewood, S.C (WACH) — A day after a social media hoax caused chaos at almost two dozen schools, schools are still reeling from its effects. Blythewood High School did not have class on Wednesday. Richland School District two officials say it was a day for parents, students and teachers...
wach.com
Sumter Police asking public's help finding missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Officials are searching for 26-year-old Elexus James. She was last seen leaving from a Laurel Street residence in Sumter between 7 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Elexus'...
wach.com
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
wach.com
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
Comments / 0