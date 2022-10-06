ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
