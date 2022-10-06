Read full article on original website
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Mila Kunis Just Showed Off Her Toned Physique In A Wet Suit While Surfing In Santa Barbara
Mila Kunis is one of ultra-stylish celebs who happens to not post her every look on Instagram—or any social media. The notoriously private actress always looks amazing on the red carpet, when she gets fully glam. She also looks amazing when she’s out and about, ultra-casual and comfy. But...
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Pete Davidson May Have Actually Dumped Kim Kardashian, And It Makes This TV Moment Heartbreaking
If Pete Davidson dumped Kim Kardashian, this moment from her reality show has new meaning.
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
E! News
