NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. “I was disappointed,” Boone said, adding that disciplinary action is possible. The Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five series that starts Tuesday.

BRONX, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO