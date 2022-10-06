ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Patti Rasmussen | In Support of Gutzeit for Water Board

I am writing you to let you know of my endorsement of Maria Gutzeit for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board. Maria has been a friend of mine for many years — we worked together on the Senior Center Foundation — and she continues to be involved in the community and supports many nonprofits.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event. Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Our View | Lite, Miranda and Weste for Council

We love Santa Clarita and we love living here. Santa Clarita is one of the safest, cleanest cities in America. We have a fiscally responsible city, a very low crime rate and a very small homelessness problem compared to other cities our size. We also love the people who live...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Paul Butler | 3 common-sense workplace rules

I so much enjoy my new hobby. It’s free and it gets me out into the fresh air. This new hobby also enables me to take in some more exercise and meet new people. My new hobby is: litter-picking. I love living in Santa Clarita for many reasons, one of which is the beautiful paseo system we have in Valencia, weaving in and out of our neighborhoods. I figure that while I’m walking, I may as well pick up some litter.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.

Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc.  TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service,...
VENTURA, CA
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots

It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision

A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Lite continues to lead in election funds

The pool of candidates running for three open seats on the Santa Clarita City Council this year filed new paperwork last week revealing the amounts they have fundraised over the last filing period. According to paperwork filed at Santa Clarita City Hall, challenger Denise Lite continues to dominate the field...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Williams Ranch opens in Castaic

Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes. Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita. The approval process for the new housing community off...
CASTAIC, CA
L.A. County begins sending out vote-by-mail ballots

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began sending out vote-by-mail ballots Thursday for the 2022 General Election. Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters until Monday. Since the election will have a long ballot, featuring many contests and candidates, voters are being urged to review the instructions carefully...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
A CEO at 22: Dylan Bertalli founds Earn and Trade

Santa Clarita resident Dylan Bertalli had just returned home from California State University Fullerton amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he realized he was in the market to make some extra cash. He took to the internet and couldn’t find any easy and reliable way to make money. Every website he...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car

A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia

A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession

A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Jason Gibbs | The Danger of Symbols

Symbology is a powerful thing. Images can invoke noble, righteous and kind actions producing positive results for all those involved. They can also incite anger, fear and even outrage to those feeling harmed, disenfranchised, or marginalized by those choosing to use icons as a source of fear. Pictures are worth a thousand words, they say, but today, they are worth so much more.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Woman found dead inside clothing collection box

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. The woman was found at approximately 10 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue. “Deputies responded to Orchard Village and Lyons regarding a female stuck in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

