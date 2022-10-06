Read full article on original website
Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to host veteran career fair
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions are scheduled to conduct a veteran career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility at 28965 Ave. Penn, Valencia. The career fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley...
LAEDC announces Santa Clarita as finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. announced Santa Clarita as one of the finalists for the Most Business-Friendly City award, among cities with populations over 60,000, for the 27th Annual Eddy Awards. “Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita on once again being nominated as one of the Most...
Patti Rasmussen | In Support of Gutzeit for Water Board
I am writing you to let you know of my endorsement of Maria Gutzeit for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board. Maria has been a friend of mine for many years — we worked together on the Senior Center Foundation — and she continues to be involved in the community and supports many nonprofits.
Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event. Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber...
Our View | Lite, Miranda and Weste for Council
We love Santa Clarita and we love living here. Santa Clarita is one of the safest, cleanest cities in America. We have a fiscally responsible city, a very low crime rate and a very small homelessness problem compared to other cities our size. We also love the people who live...
Paul Butler | 3 common-sense workplace rules
I so much enjoy my new hobby. It’s free and it gets me out into the fresh air. This new hobby also enables me to take in some more exercise and meet new people. My new hobby is: litter-picking. I love living in Santa Clarita for many reasons, one of which is the beautiful paseo system we have in Valencia, weaving in and out of our neighborhoods. I figure that while I’m walking, I may as well pick up some litter.
Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.
Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc. TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service,...
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
Lite continues to lead in election funds
The pool of candidates running for three open seats on the Santa Clarita City Council this year filed new paperwork last week revealing the amounts they have fundraised over the last filing period. According to paperwork filed at Santa Clarita City Hall, challenger Denise Lite continues to dominate the field...
Williams Ranch opens in Castaic
Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes. Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita. The approval process for the new housing community off...
L.A. County begins sending out vote-by-mail ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began sending out vote-by-mail ballots Thursday for the 2022 General Election. Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters until Monday. Since the election will have a long ballot, featuring many contests and candidates, voters are being urged to review the instructions carefully...
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
A CEO at 22: Dylan Bertalli founds Earn and Trade
Santa Clarita resident Dylan Bertalli had just returned home from California State University Fullerton amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he realized he was in the market to make some extra cash. He took to the internet and couldn’t find any easy and reliable way to make money. Every website he...
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia
A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession
A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
Jason Gibbs | The Danger of Symbols
Symbology is a powerful thing. Images can invoke noble, righteous and kind actions producing positive results for all those involved. They can also incite anger, fear and even outrage to those feeling harmed, disenfranchised, or marginalized by those choosing to use icons as a source of fear. Pictures are worth a thousand words, they say, but today, they are worth so much more.
Woman found dead inside clothing collection box
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. The woman was found at approximately 10 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue. “Deputies responded to Orchard Village and Lyons regarding a female stuck in...
