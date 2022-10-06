Read full article on original website
Related
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
WDSU
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
NOLA.com
2 major Uptown road projects postponed in same week: 'How am I going to stay in business?'
Roger Blais has lived on Magazine Street near Leake Avenue for 30 years. He said he's seen the curb in front of his home fall into a sinkhole and plenty of potholes. After receiving notices of scheduled work, he thought Thursday morning improvements would start. "Yesterday we got another notice...
Cameras installed at Jefferson Parish railroad crossings give commuters a heads up
A new move from Jefferson Parish may help save commuters headaches. A camera has been installed at both railroad crossings in the parish - one at the Metairie Road crossing, the other at the Little Farms crossing. They can be viewed by heading over to the Jefferson Parish website.
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Krewe of Boo marches on with newly made security team
"They are all licensed police officers from different police departments. Not sure where they are coming from, but we have enough to do what we need this year," he said.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Metro Service talks to WGNO after declaring bankruptcy
For the first time since declaring bankruptcy, owner of Metro Service Group Jimmie Woods spoke with WGNO about what lead up to his decision.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
wrkf.org
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NOLA.com
Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts
Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
North Shore burglar booked as John Doe after refusing to give deputies his name
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
NOLA.com
Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86
William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
Comments / 1