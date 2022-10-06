ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
