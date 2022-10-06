Read full article on original website
Quavo and Takeoff Take Over ‘Fallon’ With “Nothing Changed” Performance
Ahead of the release of their debut collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, out now, Quavo and Takeoff headed to Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show on Thursday night to perform one of the project’s lead singles. Sporting sunglasses and iced out in jewelry, the two rappers delivered a...
Latin Pop Authority Ozuna Continues To Prevail on Groovy New LP ‘OzuTochi’
Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna has premiered his sixth album via Aura Music and Sony Music Latin. OzuTochi follows 2020’s ENOC, which debuted with guest features from Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Doja Cat, Sia, J Balvin, Camilo and Mykke Towers. Ozuna’s latest upbeat reggaeton record sees the artist...
WILLOW Drops Hard-Rocking New Album '<CopingMechanism>'
WILLOW on Thursday dropped off her hotly-anticipated new album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, alongside a self-directed music video for “ur a <stranger>,” co-starring Paris Jackson. In a message to fans posted to Instagram, WILLOW said she was at a loss for words when it came to describing her emotions surrounding this release. “No words can describe the gratitude and joy that I feel in this moment,” she wrote.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Stranger Things' Appearance
It looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion might just be joining Netflix‘s ultra-popular series Stranger Things very soon. The artist recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram sitting in a Netflix director’s chair with a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. The post featured a photo dump of a series of images of the artist in front of a building before other Stranger Things themed photos. Her post was accompanied by a cryptic emoji-filled caption including the spider, web, and heart emoji.
Lancey Foux Wants You to Play His New Single "All Night Long"
North London rapper Lancey Foux has just released his latest single “All Night Long,” which is the latest roll-out for his upcoming album Life In Hell which is dropping later this month. After remaining relatively low-key since his 2021-released project LIVE.EVIL, Foux is now dropping music in abundance after his last single “Lancey or Lancey” dropped less than a fortnight ago.
'Spawn' Reboot Starring Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters
According to reports, the Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx has tapped the Joker and Captain America 4 screenwriters. Originally announced five years ago, news of the new adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book series has been relatively quiet, though the recent announcement could mean production could soon start.
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining 'Justice World Tour' Dates Through 2023
After canceling his North American Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis last month, Justin Bieber on Thursday announced that all of the remaining dates of the tour are officially postponed through 2023. The tour’s official Instagram made a statement, noting that “fans with tickets to...
Joyce Wrice Delivers Dynamic New EP 'Motive'
Joyce Wrice has dropped off her latest project, Motive. Clocking in at approximately 15 minutes, the five-track EP hears the New Gen artist reunite with frequent collaborator KAYTRANADA for “Iced Tea” and two more tracks, while producers Kaelin Ellis, Osinachi Nwaneri and rising R&B artist Mack Kaene also contribute to Motive. Wrice’s signature songwriting and mellow vocals are laid on top of dynamic production work, allowing her to try out new sounds while staying true to herself.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Receives First Official Teaser
During a Nintendo Direct on Thursday, Illumination delivered the first official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The visual gives fans a first look at many fan-favorite characters in action, as well as several Koopas, Kamek and Dry Bones. In one scene, Bowser’s (Jack Black) army of Koopa Troopas fight against an ice kingdom’s army of penguins; and in another, Mario (Chris Pratt) slides through a green pipe that leads to the Mushroom Kingdom, where the famed mustachioed plumber bounces between massive red mushrooms.
New Trailer for 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Documentary Honors the Legacy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
