Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO