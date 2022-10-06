PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.

