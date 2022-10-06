Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
Two injured in Marana I-10 rollover Tuesday
Two people were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries in a Tuesday morning rollover wreck on Interstate 10 in Marana.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
KOLD-TV
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Willcox man who, they say, forcibly escaped from custody in Tucson on Sunday evening, Oct. 9. Angel Moreno, 27, had been charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department and was scheduled to...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona shooting suspect had weapons in his vehicle, according to search warrant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found two handguns, several rounds of ammunition, five knives and two machetes in the vehicle of University of Arizona shooting suspect Murad Can Dervish. According to the search warrant obtained by KOLD News 13, authorities also found three cell phones, anti-tracking technology, and...
KOLD-TV
Family, friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for safe return
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help finding 29-year-old Lizette Martinez. She was last seen one week ago near Sandario and Orange Grove roads in Picture Rocks. Family and friends gathered there on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for a candlelight vigil in her honor. Carlos Voltares, Lizette’s brother,...
KOLD-TV
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family gathered Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of Elias Cordova, the man fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. Those who knew him say he was a family man with a big heart, and...
Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta
Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
KOLD-TV
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
KOLD-TV
Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two inmates are in custody after they reportedly tried to escape early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Shaun Christopher Busch, 31, and Roger David Rios, 26, faked overdoses and were taken to a local hospital. Authorities said...
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains
A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
KOLD-TV
Public invited to Friday funeral services for University of Arizona professor killed in campus shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public. The visitation...
TFD extinguishes house fire near Mission Manor Park
At about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, firefighters were called about a home in flames and responded to the scene of the fire.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
