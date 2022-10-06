ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
TUCSON, AZ
Marana, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two inmates are in custody after they reportedly tried to escape early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Shaun Christopher Busch, 31, and Roger David Rios, 26, faked overdoses and were taken to a local hospital. Authorities said...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
TUCSON, AZ

