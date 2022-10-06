ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings

Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Giant flowers cost 250$/plant is hot, and in the “season” you have to stay up all night to make the order

In the world of decoration and events, in particular, the use of giant flower plants has not been strange in the past few years. From weddings, and birthday parties to fashion shops, photography studios, or simply home decoration, the maximum flowers are maximized to attract attention. With outstanding colors and sizes, they quickly make everyone excited, even if they don’t take pictures to check in, they will be more or less admired.
Trying to find the right scares for you? Here’s a guide to horror game sub-genres

When it comes to video game genres, it can feel like reading a different language. Every major genre has multiple fractures and splinters coming off of it, such as RPGs being broken down into JRPGs, WRPGs, CRPGs, ARPGs, and more. Horror is no exception, though the way it’s been carved up like a jack-o’-lantern is especially notable. It isn’t unique that horror games use sub-genres to describe mechanics, however, those classifications can pull double duty. They communicate how the games will attempt to scare you.
Fiddle leaf fig care, potting and what to do about brown spots

Fiddle leaf figs have maintained their trendiness for years, and it’s not hard to see why. Their tall, dramatic, and tropical look makes a bold statement to any room, and their big, shiny fiddle-shaped leaves are instantly eye-catching. Their popularity has dramatically increased since 2015. In 2016, the New...
Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
Fall in Love with the Story Behind This Enchanting Virginia Greenhouse

Three months after the loss of a pregnancy, Megan Vaughan awoke one morning with a desire to build a greenhouse, much to the surprise of her husband, Mitch. Plants had been of little interest to Megan until she and Mitch received them after their loss. “I was determined to keep those alive,” she says. From then on, her fascination with houseplants grew—as did her collection.
