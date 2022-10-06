Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting a Dak Prescott return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that...
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have two defensive starters on the field against the Bills.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle given huge injury updates for Week 5 vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins head into Week 5 with some concern about their key offensive players. Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out but now Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle appear on the injury report. Fortunately for Miami, their two star wide receivers should not miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
NFL・
Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game
The Detroit Lions are having an absolutely bonkers season for all the wrong reasons. After struggling on offense last year, this season is shaping up to be their best offensive output in years. However, their defense has not looked right at all, struggling to stop every team that they’ve faced. As a result, they sit […] The post Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard updates are good news for Cooper Rush, Cowboys vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys waiting on Dak Prescott’s return might have to wait a bit longer, but the injury news on some of their other offensive weapons has at least been sunnier. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard – both initially listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams – are now likely to play.
Julio Jones’ Buccaneers revenge game vs. Falcons will not happen
Julio Jones’ final season with the Atlanta Falcons was marred by injury, so it’s only fitting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver won’t play against his former team in Week 5. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington first reported Jones wasn’t going to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Tampa, and the Buccaneers confirmed […] The post Julio Jones’ Buccaneers revenge game vs. Falcons will not happen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ David Montgomery injury update ahead of Vikings matchup
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
Browns set to get Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney back together again vs. Chargers
Somehow, some way, the Cleveland Browns are in the mix for the AFC North. After four games, the team is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. With Deshaun Watson still out due to his suspension, Cleveland should try their best to win as much games as possible to fight for the playoffs.
Saints Inactives List Against Seahawks: Week 5
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints, as they get ready to take on the Seahawks in Week 5 from the Superdome.
Lamar Jackson reacts to Draymond Green’s bonkers punch of Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
The video of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation has been leaked, and fans are losing their minds over it. Just a few months ago, these two helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth ring in eight years. Now, it seems like at least one player doesn’t like the other, as Green threw a meaty punch at Poole.
Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown
The AFC North is a complete and utter mess four weeks into the season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns are all tied at 2-2 four weeks into the season. Because of that, the Week 5 matchup between Cincy and Baltimore holds a lot of weight. Winning here would give either team a […] The post Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The plan for Brian Robinson in his return from shooting wounds vs. Titans
Brian Robinson’s Week 5 return from injury is incredible in many ways. The Washington Commanders rookie was shot twice in the leg during the preseason in an attempted robbery incident. Robinson thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, his recovery from being shot delayed his much-awaited debut. Now, in...
NFL・
See inactives for the Tennessee Titans' game vs. Washington Commanders
The Tennessee Titans will be without defensive starters Amani Hooker (concussion), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) for Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders. The three players, along with Treylon Burks, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones, were ruled out by Mike Vrabel on Friday. For the Commanders, tight end Logan Thomas (calf)...
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers
TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
