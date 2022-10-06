Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston officials collect a record-number of firearms during 2nd gun buyback program
HOUSTON - Houston officials celebrated a record turnout for the city's second gun buyback program Saturday, with more than 1,200 firearms collected. PREVIOUS: Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase. Dozens of Houstonians lined up at the METRO Park & Ride on Harwin as part of...
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
fox26houston.com
Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
fox26houston.com
2 teens among 3 arrested after chase with Houston police in stolen car
HOUSTON - A total of three young men were arrested overnight Saturday after Houston police linked them to a carjacking. It all began after officers with the Houston PD found a car reported stolen out of the Harris County Precinct 4 area but did not give exact details on the location.
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 10/07/2022
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the cheapest airports to fly out of post-COVID-19
HOUSTON - As COVID-19 continues to dwindle and life begins to slowly return to "normal" a recent survey found Houston to have one of the cheapest airports to travel from. According to CouponFollow, Hobby Airport was ranked 5th cheapest airport to fly out of post-COVID-19 based on averaging airfare data from 2000-2022.
Harris County Jail Death Toll Rises To 21, Just This Year
Last weekend two people died at the Harris County Jail, bringing their death toll up to 21 people in just this year. That is the most deaths at the massive jail complex since 2006 when 22 people died,. according to the Texas Justice Initiative. Activists say this illustrates the danger...
L'Observateur
Houston woman & California man indicted for selling an endangered animal that was later abandoned
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today indicted a Texas woman who allegedly illegally sold a live jaguar cub for approximately $30,000 to a Riverside County man who soon afterward re-sold the cub, which was ultimately abandoned on the doorsteps of an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise Meyer,...
Be careful if you pay with Zelle
HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
Teen suspect deemed a 'terror' to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in NE Harris Co., judge rules
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is said to have terrorized the neighborhood he lived in before killing 20-year-old Francisco Orozco in 2021, records state.
'He was a human being': Family of unhoused vet struck by vehicle asking for help to identify suspect
"Somebody has to know." A homeless Army veteran's family explains the hard times that their loved one encountered before his life ended in a very brutal way.
Comments / 4