Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
Click2Houston.com

City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires

HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
fox26houston.com

Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 10/07/2022

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among the cheapest airports to fly out of post-COVID-19

HOUSTON - As COVID-19 continues to dwindle and life begins to slowly return to "normal" a recent survey found Houston to have one of the cheapest airports to travel from. According to CouponFollow, Hobby Airport was ranked 5th cheapest airport to fly out of post-COVID-19 based on averaging airfare data from 2000-2022.
KHOU

Be careful if you pay with Zelle

HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
