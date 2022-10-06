ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Aurora, NE
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus

HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
HARVARD, NE
Kearney Hub

Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
HOLDREGE, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
KSNB Local4

Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kyle Peterson
Carlos Collazo
North Platte Post

Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island

A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UNL hospitality program gives away free wedding

The UNL Hospitality Program gave away a free wedding to a lucky couple in Grand Island today. The couple was originally going to get married in Halsey, but because of the recent Bovee fire, they had to relocate the wedding to Grand Island. “One of the important things for a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership

RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
RAVENNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on Merrick County still being investigated

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE

