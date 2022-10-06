Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City plays unbeaten Pierce tough, loses by three scores
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hosted undefeated Pierce Friday. The Bison played the Bluejays tough, but fell 56-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
WOWT
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 7 of high school football brought around some unusual events, including Kearney and Westside moving their game to Papio South in the third quarter. Lots more action elsewhere across the region. Here are the highlights. Bellevue East vs. Bellevue West. Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
NebraskaTV
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
KETV.com
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
KSNB Local4
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
NebraskaTV
UNL hospitality program gives away free wedding
The UNL Hospitality Program gave away a free wedding to a lucky couple in Grand Island today. The couple was originally going to get married in Halsey, but because of the recent Bovee fire, they had to relocate the wedding to Grand Island. “One of the important things for a...
Kearney Hub
Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership
RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
KSNB Local4
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
