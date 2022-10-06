ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

What We Heard: Phil Mafah

The Tigers proved themselves to be worthy of recognition Saturday night, beating then-No. 10 NC State, 30-20. A game that was thought to be a toss-up to some was sealed by sophomore running back Phil Mafah (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
Small plane makes emergency landing at Asheville Regional Airport

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing at Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday night. The aircraft, which came from Georgia, experienced a problem with its landing gear before making an abrupt landing, airport officials said. No injuries were reported. Flights were rerouted away from Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
ARDEN, NC
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

