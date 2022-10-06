Read full article on original website
What We Heard: Phil Mafah
The Tigers proved themselves to be worthy of recognition Saturday night, beating then-No. 10 NC State, 30-20. A game that was thought to be a toss-up to some was sealed by sophomore running back Phil Mafah (...)
Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Undefeated Tigers Back in the Prime-Time Spotlight
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles (BC) ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews. We go to North Carolina to see the unbeaten Andrews Wildcats. Video courtesy of WLOS in Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Week 7: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season. (Friday Night Hits, part one above) To see scores on the app, click here. (Friday Night Hits, part two below)
WLOS.com
"Felt like it was a way to play for him"; Andrews star switches number to honor cousin
Andrews — (WLOS) Isaac Weaver has been terrorizing Smoky Mountain Conference defenses since he pulled on an Andrews Wildcats jersey. His senior season is no different as he's second in the conference in rushing with just under 150 yards per game, but this time around the teams success is shining brighter.
WLOS.com
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
nsjonline.com
UNC Asheville students told to ‘sacrifice’ themselves during active shooter training
RALEIGH — Students participating in a recent active shooter training on the UNC Asheville campus were told to “sacrifice” themselves by a university official leading the training. About 50 student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union were involved in the Sept. 20 training drill, one of which...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WLOS.com
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
WLOS.com
Haywood County Fair kicks off 4-day run at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Fair, rescheduled from the summer, is kicking off its 4-day run Thursday, Oct. 6!. Held at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, the fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. It was rescheduled from its original August dates due to the heat at that time of year.
WLOS.com
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
WLOS.com
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
WLOS.com
Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.
WLOS.com
Small plane makes emergency landing at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing at Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday night. The aircraft, which came from Georgia, experienced a problem with its landing gear before making an abrupt landing, airport officials said. No injuries were reported. Flights were rerouted away from Asheville...
WLOS.com
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
WLOS.com
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
WLOS.com
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
WLOS.com
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
